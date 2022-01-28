Sundance Film Festival 2022 Award Winners Announced

Bragging rights have been earned by 26 films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival out of a selection of 84 features and 59 short films screened. Among the winners are the two documentary films picked up by National Geographic, The Territory and Fire of Love. The list of award winners are below, with tickets now available for encore award screenings at festival.sundance.org/tickets.

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Dramatic – Nanny

U.S. Documentary – The Exiles

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize – All That Breathes

World Cinema Dramatic – Utama

AUDIENCE AWARDS

U.S. Documentary presented by Acura – Navalny

U.S. Dramatic presented by Acura – Cha Cha Real Smooth

World Cinema Dramatic – Girl Picture

World Cinema Documentary – The Territory

NEXT Audience Award presented by Adobe – Framing Agnes

FESTIVAL FAVORITE AWARD

Navalny

JURY AWARDS FOR DIRECTING, SCREENWRITING & EDITING

US Documentary – Reid Davenport for I Didn’t See You There

US Dramatic – Jamie Dack for Palm Trees and Power Lines

World Cinema Documentary – Simon Lereng Wilmont for A House Made Of Splinters

World Cinema Dramatic – Maryna Er Gorbach for KLONDIKE

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: US Dramatic – K.D. Dávila for Emergency

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award – Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput for Fire Of Love

SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Uncompromising Artistic Vision – Bradley Rust Gray for blood

US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast – John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams for 892

US Documentary Special Jury Award: Impact for Change – Aftershock

US Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision – Descendant

World Documentary Special Jury Award in Documentary Craft – The Territory

World Documentary Special Jury Award in Verite Filmmaking – Midwives

World Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting – Teresa Sánchez for Dos Estaciones

World Dramatic Special Jury Award for Innovative Spirit – Leonor Will Never Die

NEXT INNOVATOR AWARD PRESENTED BY ADOBE

Chase Joynt for Framing Agnes

SHORT FILM AWARDS PRESENTED BY XRM Media

Grand Jury Prize – The Headhunter’s Daughter

US Fiction – Walter Thompson-Hernández for IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME

International Fiction – Dania Bdeir for Warsha

Nonfiction – Samir Karahoda for Displaced

Animation – Joe Hsieh for Night Bus

Screenwriting – Sara Driver for Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver

Ensemble Cast – Zélia Duncan, Bruna Linzmeyer, Camila Rocha, Clarissa Ribeiro, and Lorre Motta for A wild patience has taken me here

EARLIER SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS

2022 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize – After Yang

The Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction – Su Kim for Free Chol Soo Lee

The Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Fiction – Amanda Marshall God’s Country

The Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction – Toby Shimin

The Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction – Dody Dorn

The Sundance Institute | NHK Award – Hasan Hadi for The President’s Cake