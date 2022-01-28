Sundance Film Festival 2022 Award Winners Announced

by | Jan 28, 2022 4:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Bragging rights have been earned by 26 films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival out of a selection of 84 features and 59 short films screened. Among the winners are the two documentary films picked up by National Geographic, The Territory and Fire of Love. The list of award winners are below, with tickets now available for encore award screenings at festival.sundance.org/tickets.

Left to Right Top Row: All That Breathes, Nanny, Utama Middle Row: The Exiles, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Framing Agnes Bottom Row: Navalny, The Territory, Girl Picture. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

GRAND JURY PRIZES

  • U.S. Dramatic – Nanny
  • U.S. Documentary – The Exiles
  • World Cinema Grand Jury Prize – All That Breathes
  • World Cinema Dramatic – Utama

AUDIENCE AWARDS

  • U.S. Documentary presented by Acura – Navalny
  • U.S. Dramatic presented by Acura – Cha Cha Real Smooth
  • World Cinema Dramatic – Girl Picture
  • World Cinema Documentary – The Territory
  • NEXT Audience Award presented by Adobe – Framing Agnes

FESTIVAL FAVORITE AWARD

  • Navalny

JURY AWARDS FOR DIRECTING, SCREENWRITING & EDITING

  • US Documentary – Reid Davenport for I Didn’t See You There
  • US Dramatic – Jamie Dack for Palm Trees and Power Lines
  • World Cinema Documentary – Simon Lereng Wilmont for A House Made Of Splinters
  • World Cinema Dramatic – Maryna Er Gorbach for KLONDIKE
  • Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: US Dramatic – K.D. Dávila for Emergency
  • Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award – Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput for Fire Of Love

SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

  • US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Uncompromising Artistic Vision – Bradley Rust Gray for blood
  • US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast – John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams for 892
  • US Documentary Special Jury Award: Impact for Change – Aftershock
  • US Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision – Descendant
  • World Documentary Special Jury Award in Documentary Craft – The Territory
  • World Documentary Special Jury Award in Verite Filmmaking – Midwives
  • World Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting – Teresa Sánchez for Dos Estaciones
  • World Dramatic Special Jury Award for Innovative Spirit – Leonor Will Never Die

NEXT INNOVATOR AWARD PRESENTED BY ADOBE

  • Chase Joynt for Framing Agnes

SHORT FILM AWARDS PRESENTED BY XRM Media

  • Grand Jury Prize – The Headhunter’s Daughter
  • US Fiction – Walter Thompson-Hernández for IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME
  • International Fiction – Dania Bdeir for Warsha
  • Nonfiction – Samir Karahoda for Displaced
  • Animation – Joe Hsieh for Night Bus
  • Screenwriting – Sara Driver for Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver
  • Ensemble Cast – Zélia Duncan, Bruna Linzmeyer, Camila Rocha, Clarissa Ribeiro, and Lorre Motta for A wild patience has taken me here

EARLIER SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS

  •  2022 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize – After Yang
  • The Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction – Su Kim for Free Chol Soo Lee
  • The Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Fiction – Amanda Marshall God’s Country 
  • The Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction – Toby Shimin
  • The Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction – Dody Dorn
  • The Sundance Institute | NHK Award – Hasan Hadi for The President’s Cake
 
 
