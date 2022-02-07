“Paola Santiago and the River of Tears” Series Adaptation Coming to Disney+

Disney+ just announced a new fantasy/adventure television series from Eva Longoria called Paola Santiago and the River of Tears.

What’s Happening:

Tehlor Kay Mejia’s novel Paola Santiago and the River of Tears is being adapted as a series for Disney+.

is being adapted as a series for Disney+. The book was published by Disney-Hyperion under the Rick Riordan Presents

Eva Longoria and Ben Spector serve as executive producers through UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

Kevin Rodriguez serves as writer and executive producer.

20th Television will produce the series for Disney+.

The news was announced by Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis at a TCA

Paola Santiago and the River of Tears Description:

A fantasy/adventure television series based on Paola Santiago and the River of Tears, the critically acclaimed novel by author Tehlor Kay Mejia and published by Disney-Hyperion under the Rick Riordan Presents imprint. Inspired by the legend of La Llorona (the Weeping Woman), the story introduces a teen girl, Paola Santiago, who has always relied on hard science and logic to make sense of the world, unlike her mother, who believes in magic. But folklore becomes fact when Paola's best friend goes missing, and to save her, Paola has to enter a world of mind-bending monsters and relentless spirits steeped in Latin folklore that defy both logic and legend.

