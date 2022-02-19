Photos/Video: Say “I do!” with a VUE at The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Though it’s just after Valentine’s Day, that doesn't mean we don’t get to celebrate all things romantic. And what better way to celebrate romance than with a closer look at where two individuals can tie the knot and become one in the magical setting of Walt Disney World at the new Swan Reserve at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.

Recently, we got to take a look at one of the possible wedding setups at the newest hotel on Walt Disney World property in their new ballrooms, as well as their rooftop event space, The Vue.

The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve boasts over 15,700 sq. feet of meeting and event space, including two ballrooms that look absolutely stunning when set up for wedding ceremonies and receptions. This also extends to that rooftop venue, The Vue, as well as the attached outdoor rooftop terrace.

While we were there, we got a closer look at the ballrooms all set up for both a wedding ceremony, as well as a wedding reception. The hallway connecting the two spaces was also set up as it would be during a cocktail hour/pre-reception for such an event.

A look at one of the ballrooms set up for a wedding ceremony:

1 of 9

All receptions held at the event include (as of press time):

Italian imported floor length linen and napkins for all tables in white, black or light gray

30” Round tall and short cocktail tables for the pre-reception

72” Round tables with seating up to 10 guests per table

Light gray banquet chairs with rubbed oil bronze metal

Upgraded glassware, silverware and silver rimmed china Laminate wood dance floor and staging for entertainment (if needed)

Votive candles (3 per table)

Table numbers

Private menu tasting for up to six guests (Upon executed catering contract and deposit collection)

Marriott Bonvoy rewarding points of 1 point for every $1

Discounted room block for overnight guest accommodations at The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin and Swan Reserve (Minimum guarantee of (10) sleeping rooms on one peak night. Based on availability)

Complimentary honeymoon room for one night for the wedding couple (Hotel wing to be confirmed at 30 days prior)

1 of 17

For some added uniqueness to your event however, other areas of the Swan Reserve can be booked for more intimate events, including the resort’s restaurant Amare, as well as the elevated outdoor pool area and bar. Though, it should be noted the pool is considered a public space so if the bar is booked, you will have resort guests still wandering nearby.

1 of 8

A look at the restaurant, Amare:

1 of 6

We also got to take a look at two of the suites at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve that can be booked. Not only are they great for that honeymoon stay, they’re also full of amenities and space that can help a bride and her party (or a groom and his!) get ready for their big day! Pictured below are some images of the Presidential Suite at the resort, which has an attached master bedroom, spacious living space, dining area, and kitchenette, all with floor to ceiling windows so that everyone can enjoy the amazing view provided by the location of the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve.

1 of 8

In the video below, not only will you see the presidential suite, but you’ll also see one of the resort’s signature suites. While maybe not as brag-worthy as saying “I was in the presidential suite,” the views and comfort afforded by the space are parallel. The room comes standard with an attached King room, but there is also the option to add the two queen bedrooms as well so everyone can stay together. The spacious living and dining area is a great option to entertain or prepare for the big day.

Also in the video above, you’ll see some of the other locations we’ve already discussed in video form! But now, let’s talk about the standout venue space at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, the Vue. Located high above Walt Disney World (14 floors up), the Vue offers, well, a spectacular VIEW of the whole of the Walt Disney World Resort. From the venue space and their enormous floor-to-ceiling windows, you can look one direction and see the Magic Kingdom, and look another and see Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The outdoor terrace, which can also be set up with tables and their own standalone bar, offers a phenomenal view of the Crescent Lake/EPCOT Resort Area, including the Walt Disney World Boardwalk and Yacht and Beach Clubs, but more importantly Spaceship Earth, EPCOT, and the nightly fireworks spectacular, Harmonious.

1 of 6

Exclusively occupying the resort’s 14th floor, couples can use the venue’s 1,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, reception foyer and 4,000-square-foot ballroom for their wedding experience. The space has a contemporary, yet elegant, feel and the space offers seating for up to 160 guests. As with the ballrooms we saw earlier on the ground level, The Vue can serve as an all-in-one wedding venue location for a ceremony, cocktail hour and reception, OR serve as reception only venue for a ceremony that takes place elsewhere. As with other locations at the resort, a full-service, experienced catering and event planning team is available to handle all the details. Of all the places at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, this one is likely going to be the one everybody dreams of holding their special event at, and many couples will likely be lining up to say “I do” at The Vue at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve.

For more information about weddings and events at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, be sure to check out their official website.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning