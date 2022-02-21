Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 21st

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie Collection

Mickey Mouse is quite the muse for fashion designers and stylists at Dooney & Bourke agree. Their new Disney-themed pattern is pulled right from the film strips of Mickey’s debut cartoon, Steamboat Willie.

1971 Style Magic Kingdom Map Spirit Jersey and Crocs Arrive on shopDisney

Spirit Jersey and Crocs are honoring 50 years of Walt Disney World magic with their Retro Map merchandise that debuted at the Resort and has finally made its way to shopDisney.

Channel Minnie Mouse with This Charming Polka Dot Baseball Cap

Rock the dots all year long with the ultimate fashion icon Minnie Mouse! A new baseball cap designed after one of Minnie’s early looks has popped up on shopDisney and will make a wonderful addition to your collection.

Disney Pin Mania! Sam Eagle, "Turning Red" and More Styles Pop Up at shopDisney

Is it time to resume your Disney pin collection? Well if you're a fan of the Muppets, Beauty and the Beast, Turning Red, Alice in Wonderland or Cinderella, then yes!

shopDisney Serves Up Two Chip 'N Dale Dessert Loungefly Designs

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never met a Loungefly bag I didn’t like. And that statement extends to the mini backpack and zip wallet showcasing Chip ‘N Dale that landed on shopDisney this morning.

Entertainment Earth

Kids Can Stretch Their Imaginations with Peppa Pig Toys and Playsets from Hasbro

The smart and confident Peppa Pig is taking the world by storm and even has her very own theme park in Central Florida! Even though theme park merchandise isn’t available online, fans will find a delightful assortment of Peppa Pig toys at the park as well as on Entertainment Earth.

Handmade by Robots Opens Pre-Orders on New Series of Vinyl Figures

If it’s time to add a new version of Disney figures to your collection, Handmade by Robots has the perfect solution for you with their vinyl characters that look like knitted dolls. Dozens of new characters from favorite Disney franchises (and some non-Disney brands too) are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Coming Soon

Hasbro Pulse Reveals Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure and Much More During Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today to show off a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including an Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure from Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+.

Pick of the Day

“Made of the finest mohair, and featuring a classic teddy bear design, this cuddly collectible proudly wears a medallion commemorating Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, plus the anniversary's logo on its left paw.”

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Teddy Bear by Steiff – 12'' – Limited Edition – $350.00

More Merchandise: