shopDisney Serves Up Two Chip ‘N Dale Dessert Loungefly Designs

Loungefly fans, there are two new styles for you to add to your Disney rotation! Arriving today on shopDisney are Chip ‘N Dale patterns featuring the duo enjoying a variety of delicious desserts.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never met a Loungefly bag I didn’t like. And that statement extends to the mini backpack and zip wallet showcasing Chip ‘N Dale that landed on shopDisney this morning.

The chipmunk brothers have taken a break from creative mischief and are diving into some tasty snacks and sweet desserts.

The mini backpack features such treats as donuts, popsicles, cotton candy, sprinkles, ice cream sundae, and popcorn (gotta break up the sweet with a little salty!).

As for the zip wallet, the duo is featured on one side fighting for the bright red cherry that tops the ice cream sundae. On the other side, the boys are shown again with the winner holding his cherry prize and his brother lying on his stomach.

Both Loungefly accessories are available on shopDisney.

Chip 'N Dale Loungefly Mini Backpack – $70

Double zipper main compartment

Front zip pocket

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Fully lined with allover Chip 'n Dale print

Polyurethane / metal

Approx. 10 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 4 1/2'' D

Chip 'N Dale Loungefly Wallet – $40

Wrap around zip closure

Five card slots

ID window

60% polyurethane / 40% PVC

4'' H x 6'' W

More Chip ‘N Dale:

We’re always in the mood for desserts but even better than sweets, is nostalgia. Last week Disney+ gave us the first trailer for the original movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

More Disney Loungefly:

The Princess and the Frog Loungefly Mini Backpack

Loungefly Wallet Review: