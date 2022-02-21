shopDisney Serves Up Two Chip ‘N Dale Dessert Loungefly Designs

Loungefly fans, there are two new styles for you to add to your Disney rotation! Arriving today on shopDisney are Chip ‘N Dale patterns featuring the duo enjoying a variety of delicious desserts.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- I don’t know about you, but I’ve never met a Loungefly bag I didn’t like. And that statement extends to the mini backpack and zip wallet showcasing Chip ‘N Dale that landed on shopDisney this morning.
- The chipmunk brothers have taken a break from creative mischief and are diving into some tasty snacks and sweet desserts.
- The mini backpack features such treats as donuts, popsicles, cotton candy, sprinkles, ice cream sundae, and popcorn (gotta break up the sweet with a little salty!).
- As for the zip wallet, the duo is featured on one side fighting for the bright red cherry that tops the ice cream sundae. On the other side, the boys are shown again with the winner holding his cherry prize and his brother lying on his stomach.
- Both Loungefly accessories are available on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Chip 'N Dale Loungefly Mini Backpack – $70
- Double zipper main compartment
- Front zip pocket
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Side slip pockets
- Fully lined with allover Chip 'n Dale print
- Polyurethane / metal
- Approx. 10 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 4 1/2'' D
Chip 'N Dale Loungefly Wallet – $40
- Wrap around zip closure
- Five card slots
- ID window
- 60% polyurethane / 40% PVC
- 4'' H x 6'' W
- We’re always in the mood for desserts but even better than sweets, is nostalgia. Last week Disney+ gave us the first trailer for the original movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers coming to the streamer on May 20th!
- Need more than Chip ‘N Dale for your collection? shopDisney has you covered! A Tiana inspired style came to the site today too, and the recent Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast designs are on sale for 30% off (today only with the code SAVE30)!
