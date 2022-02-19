Take 30% Off Fashion, Toys and More with shopDisney’s Spring Savings Event

by | Feb 19, 2022 2:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

shopDisney’s Spring Savings Event is on and guests can get a jump start on their seasonal shopping with great deals across a wide variety of fashion and toys that will brighten up your home

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:.

  • Now through February 21st, save 30% on select merchandise on shopDisney including toys, clothing, home and more.
  • From fashionable looks for your upcoming vacation or ways to entertain the kiddos during Spring Break, shopDisney has you covered with magical and enchanting offerings the whole family will love.
  • Be sure to use the code: SAVE30 at checkout to secure these incredible deals.
  • But that’s not all, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping when they use the code: SHIPMAGIC. The deal applies to orders of $75+ (pre-tax).
  • Links to some of our favorite items and previous Laughing Place features can be found below. Happy shopping!

Grab Bag

From Parks fashions and accessories to plush and rain gear for kids you never know what you’ll find in the grab bag, but it’s sure to be awesome!

VHS Anniversary Plush – Series 1

Disney might not be releasing movies on VHS anymore but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to say goodbye to the medium. Five Animated Classics make up the Series 1 in a new collection of plush and pins that feature VHS packaging!

Star Wars Casual Fashions

New Star Wars themed attire has rolled into shopDisney giving fans several fun options for galactic loungewear.

Lunar New Year

Say hello to the Year of the Tiger and join the Lunar New Year festivities with some adorable Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush figures in celebratory costumes.  

Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast Loungefly

“Why it’s like a dream! A wonderful dream come true!” New Loungefly Dinsey Princess styles have arrived on shopDisney and are perfect for every royal at heart.

90’s Styles

Save on some of the newest fashions to arrive on shopDisney including the super cool streetwear styles that give us some serious 90s vibes.

Play in the Park

Is there anything more fun than enjoying a day of play at the Disneyland Resort? How about shopping new merchandise that celebrates the “Play in the Park” messaging?

Disney Designer Collection Pins

The Disney Designer Collection has joined the Ultimate Princess Celebration, with a new limited-edition series of pins carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.

Springtime Collection

Say goodby to the holidays and hello to a brand new year with the adorable and sunny Mickey Mouse Spring Collection! 

Retro Shirts and Fleece Fashion

From a classic Adventurers Club t-shirt to fleece loungewear starring some awesome animated characters you’ll be dressed your best to handle whatever the day throws your way!

Toys and Dolls

Right after Christmas, Disney expanded their classic doll collection with two new additions celebrating the animated classics Hercules and Peter Pan

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed