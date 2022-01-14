Powerline, Roxanne, More Disney Favorites Featured on Streetwear Style T-Shirts from shopDisney

Disney fans hoping to incorporate 90s fashion into their mix of casual clothes will love the newest shirts on shopDisney. Combining the stylings of artistic streetwear with generous use of neon coloring, these tops are perfect for fans who want to show their love for A Goofy Movie, Moana, or Peter Pan.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney has been channeling the 1990s and taking inspiration from streetwear styles for their latest assortment of t-shirts.

Among the new tops to make their debut are three looks themed to the fan-favorite A Goofy Movie featuring rockstar Powerline and Max's sweetheart Roxanne. And if that's not enough, there's even a pair of Powerline shorts for men so they can create one cohesive look!

Additionally, there are new designs featuring Hei-Hei from Moana and Tinker Bell from Peter Pan as well as some other fun fashions.

These fun throwback styles are available now on shopDisney code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free standard shipping on orders of $75 or more (pre-tax)!

Links to individual items can be found below.

A Goofy Movie

Powerline T-Shirt for Men – A Goofy Movie

Roxanne T-Shirt for Women – A Goofy Movie

Roxanne T-Shirt for Adults – A Goofy Movie

Powerline Shorts for Men – A Goofy Movie

Moana

Hei Hei T-Shirt for Adults – Moana

Peter Pan

Tinker Bell ''Fly'' T-Shirt for Women – Peter Pan

Additional Neon Fashions

Toy Story Aliens T-Shirt for Adults

Animal Pullover Hoodie for Adults – The Muppets

Sulley Fleece Pullover for Adults – Monsters, Inc.

Sulley Fleece Jogger Pants for Adults – Monsters, Inc.

