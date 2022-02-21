Zzzax of Life – Episode 38: The Making of Hawkeye and Eternals and a Non-Marvel Character Battle Royale

Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”

We’re back for a one-shot! Mack and Kyle pop in to say hello and get caught up on some Marvel news, like the trailers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight. They also break down the two new Marvel Studios Assembled docs, which cover the making of Hawkeye and Eternals. Then, Doobie joins in for “How Much is That Cameo?” and the group drafts other characters played by MCU actors for a battle royale.