The Greens Go Green in This Week’s “Big City Greens”

by | Mar 5, 2022 9:22 AM Pacific Time

Have you ever tried to recycle electronics and special lightbulbs properly? The Greens have in the latest episode of Big City Greens, and its equally as difficult for them too.

Green Greens

Bill checks on his kale and discovers that Cricket has his own trash hole that is polluting the garden farm. When caught, the family gathers around to start digging the trash out of the trash hole. Gloria spots a condensed fluorescent light bulb, and tells them that they can't just throw away the eco-friendly bulb, that is it has to be specially recycled at a special center. She volunteers to take Bill and Tilly to the center, not realizing how long it will take before dropping them off back home and telling the pair that walking is better for the environment anyway. Turns out the center is also only open on one Saturday a month from 1 to 3 pm but only in months with 30 days.

Bill and Tilly head out on a quest to find the Chartreuse subway line that will take them beyond the Big City dump to the recycling center.

There, they find a solicitor trying to fundraise to save the planet who realizes they might be part of a prophecy of recyclers and takes them into an ominous subway platform while also warning them about the journey they have ahead of them.

Back at the Green Family Farm, Cricket and Gramma are trying to sneakily dump their trash in the dumpster belonging to the apartment next door when Brett comes down and catches them, but also explains the concept of recycling. Every now and then the series is very blunt with the lessons conveyed in this show while sometimes it’s subtle. This is not one of the subtle times.

Bill and Tilly arrive in the industrial part of town and continue their quest to recycle the compact fluorescent bulb, which easily is one of the most action packed sequences we’ve seen in Big City Greens so far. It’s so challenging that Bill almost gives up and just leaves the bulb at the dump instead of recycling it properly. They finally get to the special recycling center and give up the bulb just before it closes with little to no fanfare. The two get home and see the full trash and recycling setup that Cricket and Gramma put together and Cricket shows off the crisp, healthy looking kale that is now growing in the yard thanks to the cleaner soil, showing that even small efforts can make a big difference.

Truce Bomb

Gramma and one of the neighbors (who we’ve seen before), Mr. Gregorian, have had a long running feud. However, Tilly just wants everyone to get along, and decides to try and end the feud and get the two to form a truce. After a quick scheme trying to get the two to bond over their love of cats, Tilly becomes Dr. Tilly takes the two next door to the cafe, and using a loaf of bread as a talking stick, gets to the origin of their feud.

Gregorian moved to the city, and tried to bring over the traditions of his homeland where he would go sing on the balcony and serenade the neighbors each day. However, Gramma had always interpreted this as more obnoxious city folk encroaching on her property. The two discover that it was really just a huge misunderstanding, and form a truce. Now, Gramma and Gregorian are being polite to each other but seemingly have no interest in doing much of anything at all. Tilly realizes that interfering has taken away a zest for life from Gramma and Gregorian and decides to get the blood feud back and kidnaps their cats.

Though Gramma and Gregorian realize their cats are gone, they also realize it was the kids who did it fairly quickly. When Tilly confesses to why she does, Gramma and Gregorian both confess how much they actually hate each other, even though the root cause years ago may have been a mistake. Either way, the two are now feuding again, and this recurring neighbor and his cat, Anoosh, will likely be seen again.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with prior seasons of the series on Disney+.

