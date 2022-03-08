TV Review: Hulu’s “Life & Beth”

by | Mar 8, 2022 3:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

There’s a lot of new “original” content on Hulu and while I’m very picky about what I choose to consume, the shows I do select (Only Murders in the Building, Little Fires Everywhere, Nine Perfect Strangers among others) have all been winners. The same can be said of Amy Schumer’s dry comedy, Life & Beth.

(Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

(Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

Hailing from Schumer who stars and executive produces, Life & Beth is a bittersweet series about a woman nearing mid life who decides it’s finally time to shake things up and stop living her life for others. Beth is almost 40 and living with longtime “partner” Matt (Kevin Kane) who she just can’t seem to call her boyfriend. They work for a wacky wine distributor in New York who proudly celebrates their collective mediocrity with weekly officewide Karaoke outings. Beth is good at her job, but remains the normal one amongst the oddball crew, while Matt is adored by everyone in her life including her well meaning but self absorbed mother (Laura Benanti).

(Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

(Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

A sudden tragedy at home forces Beth back to revisit elements of her youth and the life and friends she left behind. As she copes with the major change, she keeps focusing on work and begins to develop a friendship with the scruffy groundskeeper (Michael Cera) at a Long Island Vineyard she’s hoping to contract.

(Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

(Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

The series is told in present day and through flashbacks to her formative high school years with young Beth played beautifully by (Violet Young). She works hard to make the most of each happy, sad, or humiliating encounter with mixed results, but almost always at a cost to her. Anytime she shares the tiniest bits of truth about herself she’s ignored and instantly shifts to fit the mold that everyone else has envisioned for her. It’s sad, a bit humorous, and relatable. Beth is generous with its discomfort and messiness and leaves it all in the open for its audience to absorb, never pushing into cringy territory. The story here always feels like there’s good waiting on the other side.

If you’re coming to Life & Beth for Schumer’s stand up humor you won’t find it here. The audible laughs were few and far between, with the premise and settings truly serving as the comedy and giving off the “life is so weird, you just have to laugh” vibe. Still, Schumer is just as entertaining to watch playing the straight man as she is the goofball, expertly balancing heart and humor in this character. The series is as offbeat as it is grounded and will hit (shockingly) close to home for any viewer who feels that yes, they can do better.

I give Life & Beth 4 out 5 karaoke versions of Ace of Base’s “I Saw the Sign.”

All 10 episodes of Life & Beth will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, March 18th

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed