TV Recap: “Big Sky” Season 2, Episode 11 – “Do No Harm”

Ronald and Scarlet are on the run and in need of medical care, Cassie and Mark have found Wolf Legarski, Someone broke into Max’s house, and Ren and Jag’s father is in town. What happens next on Big Sky? We found out tonight in the 11th episode of Season 2, titled “Do No Harm.”

Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) pushes open the door at Max’s house, stepping over broken glass. She calls for Max and Rachel, but there’s no response. In the living room, she sees a bloodstain on the carpet. Nearby is Max’s cellphone on the ground. The women are gone.

Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) are at Wolf Legarski’s ranch, sitting with Wolf (John Carroll Lynch), who tells them that Ronald and Scarlet killed his wife and left him for dead. Cassie asks why he was harboring them and Wolf says he thought he could cure Ronald, which Cassie doesn’t believe. Wolf says he can help them find Ronald in exchange for immunity and help burying his dead wife Agatha. Cassie is reluctant to agree to any deal.

Max (Madelyn Kientz) and her mother Rachel (T.V. Carpio) are led to a basement at gunpoint by Bob (Alex Knight), who zip ties them both to chairs. He has a TV set up and offers them a choice of The Dick Van Dyke Show, Duck Dynasty, or The Wonder Years. Max and Rachel are in shock, so he chooses for them, putting a VHS tape into the VCR of the old tube TV. Rachel begs him to let them go, but he says only if T-Lock shows up as he goes upstairs, leaving them in the basement with the TV on.

Ren (Janina Gavankar) plays piano in her home, her father Verr Bhullar (Bernard White) and his lady Alicia (Constance Zimmer) listening. Ren misses a note and Verr tells her what she did wrong. Jag (Vinny Chhibber) enters the room to tell them that Stone is here and Ren tells her father that Stone is her new head of distribution. He asks her if she fired Dietrich and she tells him not yet. He seems upset by this whole situation. Travis (Logan Marshall-Green), alias Stone, enters and announces that he contacted all of Dietrich’s distributors, who are on board with cutting him out. Verr looks at Travis suspiciously and asks if they’ve met before. “No, sir,” Travis says. “I’d remember you.”

Scarlet (Anja Savcic) drives Wolf’s truck with Phoebe (Zoë Noelle Baker) sitting between her and Ronald (Brian Geraghty), who is sleeping against the window. He has a dream that Rick Legarski (also John Carroll Lynch) is driving him, who calls him a fool to love Scarlet and asks if he knows her secret, which upsets Ronald. Rick tells Ronald that love is just a temporary dopamine high and talks about how his wife murdered him. “We kill the ones we love, Ronald. Sometimes literally, but I guess you already know that.” Rick seems to imply that Ronald will kill Scarlet someday. Ronald tells Rick he hopes he’s in hell and he promises that they will see each other again soon. He jolts awake.

As Travis is exiting Ren’s house, he sees Jenny pull up and rushes to her, furious. She tells him that Max and Rachel are missing and she believes the Bhullar’s took them, but Travis says she’s going to blow his cover. He tells her that Ren and Jag have been home all day and aren’t behind it. Then he comes clean and tells her that he messed up. She asks what he did.

T-Lock (Arturo Del Puerto) pulls up to a house in a brand-new Mustang with temporary plates, carrying a gift bag to the door. It’s the home of his sister (Lora Cunningham), who is not happy to see him and brings up the fact that her husband Bruce is still made at him for killing his turtle and stealing jewelry. In the gift bag is a wrapped stack of cash, which he says should cover the cost of the jewelry. We learn that the “T” in T-Lock stands for Tracy as he enters his sister’s house with the duffel bag. As they talk, he gets a text message, a photo of Rachel with a head wound in Bob’s basement. A message follows, telling him that if he returns the money, nobody would get hurt. As he reads the text, his sister opens the duffel bag and sees all the money. “Tracy, what have you done?”

Inside her truck, Jenny talks with Travis, angry that he told Dietrich that T-Lock had the money, information he learned through her. She wants to go talk to Dietrich to see what he knows about Max and Rachel, driving them to the Boot Heel. Dietrich (David Meunier) doesn’t know anything about the missing mother and daughter and Travis asks him if Bob might know something. We learn that Bob is his own free agent, someone Dietrich hired to help find the money. He lives off the grid as a survivalist, nobody knows where he lives. The conversation grows tense, with Travis and Dietrich both threatening to expose the other to the Bhullars. Outside, Jenny asks Travis to tell her about his partner who was murdered. He refuses to talk. “I wish you trusted me,” she says, promising to find Max and Rachel.

Scarlet has pulled over in a gravel lot to tend to Ronald’s wounds. He’s not doing well, losing a lot of blood and running a low temperature. “I won’t watch you die,” she tells him, promising to get a doctor. Ronald doesn’t want to, saying their first priority should be getting rid of Wolf’s truck.

Having finished burying Agatha, Wolf places his wedding ring on top of the mount of rocks. He prays for God to have mercy on her soul, apologizing because she was right about Ronald. Their side of the bargain complete, Cassie asks Wolf where they can find Ronald. “It’s not a where, it’s a what,” he says, revealing that he put a dog tracking chip in him.

Ren and Jag dine with Verr and Alicia at a fancy steakhouse. When Jag makes a rude comment towards Ren, Verr makes him apologize. Alicia tells them that she and her sister fought all the time as kids, but are now best friends. Verr tells her she was raised differently, which makes her question what he means, which he refuses to answer. Verr changes the subject, telling Ren that Jag had a great idea. Jag talks about building a hub for their business right there and Ren shoots him daggers as he explains the plan she came up with, the one he told her was a bad idea. “Sounds like an incredible idea, Dad,” she says. “Tell me, what happens next?” Jag is confused, but Verr says he also would like to know. Jag rambles about his plan being in a state of evolution. Ren says if it were her, she would replicate the operation in other places to create a hub and spoke that would reduce risk if one gets shut down. “Like independent silos?”, Alicia asks, even though Verr told her when the conversation started to not say anything. “Oops, I have thoughts,” she laughs. Ren says yes, that’s what she would do if it were her idea.

Harper (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) cries in Jenny’s office as she and Travis press her for information about T-Lock. She shares all that she knows about him, including that before he moved in with Rachel and Max, he lived with a sister. She doesn’t know her name and is very worried about Max. Jenny tells her they’re doing everything they can to find her.

Bob meets up with Dietrich at the Boot Heel and Dietrich is furious with him for abducting Max and Rachel. Bob reveals that he got the number of T-Lock’s new burner phone from a friend who runs a dealership and sold him a car. “You better hope that’s where his spending spree ended,” he tells Dietrich, who scolds him for stepping out of line. Bob is offended, saying he was hired to help him find the money, but now he will just keep whatever money he finds. The fight turns physical, with Bob punching Dietrich and threatening him with a knife to the throat. “I don’t take orders from people I don’t respect,” he says. Dietrich asks what he will do if T-Lock doesn’t return the money. He will keep Rachel for himself in that event. Stepping out of her office, Jenny asks Deputy Poppernak (J. Anthony Pena) to get information on T-Lock’s sister.

T-Lock’s sister makes breakfast for her brother, who spent the night. She knows about Rachel and Max getting abducted and he tells her he plans to call the police, believing they won’t charge him with anything if he comes forward to save them. His sister disagrees, suggesting that he forget about Rachel and Max and use the money to start over. As they talk, she reaches into the bag to help herself to more money and T-Lock gets up to stop her.

Bob has put on a black and white movie, The Three Musketeers, and as they watch, Max sees a human silhouette behind a plastic curtain and Bob pulls the curtain back to reveal a wooden dummy he created, this one named Fred. He monologues about how cruel the world is and his desire to return to a simpler time like that of classic movies and shows. As Bob gets up to head upstairs, Max asks what happens to her and her mother if T-Lock doesn’t bring the money. “Anarchy,” he says. When he leaves, Max looks at the tool bench behind Fred, getting an idea. She begins to hop, scooting her chair towards it.

Ren serves her dad tea as he scrutinizes the quality of it and her creamer options. He reveals that he knows Jag’s idea was really hers. “You’re not ready to lead the family,” he tells her. She denies having any interest in that, but he tells her she’s not a good liar. He sent her to Montana to retrieve the drugs and money, a task she has so far failed at. He tells her that Jag, her younger brother, is the one who will lead the family business someday. “And one other thing, you should’ve told me about the new hire.” Ren defends her decision to hire Stone, but Verr tells her not to undermine his authority. He wants to do his own vetting of employees and, should he decide to hire Stone, he will need Dietrich disposed of to tie off loose ends.

Jenny and Poppernak pull up to T-Lock’s sister’s house just as the garage door opens, T-Lock walking out with the duffel bag. They put up their guns and he surrenders, saying he was about to turn himself in. Poppernak searches T-Lock and escorts him to their car to be brought in.

Travis finds Ren in her trailer and tells her that Dietrich figured out who has the money, telling her about T-Lock and the abduction of Max and Rachel. He wants Ren to help find them, saying if she finds the girls, she will get the money, too. She tells him about Verr’s need to vet Stone and that if he gets the money, he will likely be invited into the House of Bhullar. As they talk, they’ve become close enough to kiss, with Ren flirting about how she likes to look at Stone. “You know, if I kiss you I’ve gotta kill you, right?”, she says. “Might be worth it,” she smiles.

Scarlet waits outside of a hospital, noticing the police care outside of the emergency room. She sees a doctor leaving work and follows his car.

Mark drives with Wolf handcuffed in the passenger seat, Cassie riding behind him. Ronald is out of range of the tracker, so they’re driving on a hunch. Mark asks Wolf how Ronald came to be in his care. Wolf made a deal with the syndicate that Rick worked for, the terms of which required him to return Ronald after his attempts to fix him. His hope was that it wouldn’t come to that if Ronald was reformed and turned himself in for his crimes. Cassie tells him how stupid that was, saying “My father is dead because of you.” Wolf admits that he made a mistake and apologizes, asking Cassie how it felt to shoot his brother in the head. Mark gets upset by the question and advises Wolf to shut up. Just then, they get a beep on the tracker and see what Ronald is at a hospital.

Max makes it to the workbench and uses her chin to slide a small blade into her left hand, working it under the zip ties and freeing that hand. She quickly cuts her other hand and legs free. Rachel is nervous as Max rushes to her, knocking over a TV tray as she begins to work on freeing her mother. The door upstairs opens and Rachel whispers to Max to hide. As Bob comes downstairs, he notices that Max is missing. She sneaks up behind him and hits him on the back of the head with a wooden board. Bob quickly recovers and rushes to Rachel, hurting her. Max finds her keychain with knuckles, putting them on and punching Bob. He falls to the ground and she races to the stairs, but Bob quickly catches her, dragging her back down and knocking her onto the cement floor. Max is unconscious.

T-Lock is in Jenny’s office, waiting for a call to come from Max and Rachel’s abductor with a monitor to track the call’s location. Bob finally calls and they agree to meet tomorrow at 4:30 in a parking garage. The officer monitoring the call says the caller used a VPN that kept bouncing the location, giving them no leads on where to search. Jenny tells T-Lock the caller may be on to them and takes him to get prepared for tomorrow’s meeting.

Scarlet follows the doctor, who lives in a house in the middle of nowhere. The home is heavily under construction. Scarlet doesn’t want Phoebe to know what she’s doing, so she asks her daughter to close her eyes and say a prayer for Ronald. As she does, she opens the glovebox and removes the gun.

Scarlet helps Ronald to the door and knocks. When the doctor (Benito Martinez) answers, she tells him a story about how her husband was attacked randomly and needs urgent care. The doctor tells her to take him to the ER, but she says there’s no time. “You’re a doctor, right?” He looks at her suspiciously, offering to drive them to the hospital. Scarlet pulls out the gun. “No hospital. You fix him, right here, right now,” she commands.

We will have to wait until Thursday, March 17th to find out what happens next when the next episode of Big Sky airs on ABC, titled “A Good Boy.” Here’s the official episode description.

Determined to save Max and Rachel, Jenny reluctantly partners with T-lock but quickly learns not everyone deserves her trust. Meanwhile, with Cassie and Lindor close on their trail, Scarlett prepares to do whatever it takes to keep her and Ronald safe. Later, realizing their father has not laid all cards on the table, Ren and Jag form an unexpected alliance to uncover the truth.