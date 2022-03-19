Celebrate Artisanal Gelato Day at EPCOT’s Gelateria Toscana

Originally set in motion back in 2009, it wasn’t until March 24th, 2013 that the first Artisanal Gelato Day took place, after a a quorum was finally reached on July 5th, 2012, with 387 votes in favor of the special new day, the European Parliament officially established European Artisanal Gelato Day, underlining, among other reasons, that: “of all fresh dairy products, artisanal gelato is a product of excellence in terms of food quality and safety, raising the profile of agri-food products in each individual Member State.”

And what better way to celebrate Artisanal Gelato Day than at one of EPCOT’s newest dining locations, the Gelateria Toscana in the Italy Pavilion in World Showcase. Originally opened in early 2021 at the Walt Disney World park, the location opened with little fanfare as the parks were still reeling from the global pandemic shutdown. However, despite the lackluster debut, there has been a line outside the new gelato stand ever since with guests clamoring and eager to sample some delicious Italian treats.

Also when the location opened, the store’s gelato supply came from the popular Vivoli Il Gelato location at Disney Springs, but now the supply comes from Patina restaurant group’s head pastry chef, Michael Gabriel, who not only oversees Gelateria Toscana, but other locations including the new Space 220 restaurant that recently opened at EPCOT.

Under his purview, Gelateria Toscana offers many delicious options that guests enjoy to beat the Florida heat, as well as celebrate the upcoming 9th annual Artisanal Gelato Day on March 24th. One highlight is the restaurant’s signature Zeppole, which are ricotta cheese fritters covered in chocolate and whipped cream or the Mocha Tiramisu, made of Mascarpone Cream, Savoiardi Biscuits, Espresso Coffee, and Chocolate.

But we’re here for the gelato right? Six different flavors are available in a cup or a waffle cone with two Sorbetti flavors as well:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Pistachio

Cookies & Cream

Stracciatella

Amarena Cherry

Lemon Sorbetti

Strawberry Sorbetti

While the gelato is available by the scoop, there are also specialty concoctions. One that is sure to get the attention of passers by is the delicious Coppa Del Nono, a sundae-esque style specialty item that features scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and cookies and cream flavors, covered in chocolate sauce and whipped cream and adorned with amaretto cookies.

Those flavors not your style? There are other variations in the Coppa Delizia (Strawberry, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream) and the Coppa Amicizia (Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Vanilla, Whipped Cream), all of which are sure to please everyone, and maybe a camera lens too.

To wash the delicious flavors back, you can find a bevy of non-alcoholic options, including S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water, but for a more spirited drink, try either the Frozen White or Frozen Red Sangria. Both are delicious and make a great under-the-radar stop for those making their way around the World Showcase promenade.

Gelateria Toscana is a quick service location at the park, and as such does not require a reservation (nor are they available) to enjoy.

