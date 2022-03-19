Celebrate Artisanal Gelato Day at EPCOT’s Gelateria Toscana

by | Mar 19, 2022 12:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Originally set in motion back in 2009, it wasn’t until March 24th, 2013 that the first Artisanal Gelato Day took place, after a a quorum was finally reached on July 5th, 2012, with 387 votes in favor of the special new day, the European Parliament officially established European Artisanal Gelato Day, underlining, among other reasons, that: “of all fresh dairy products, artisanal gelato is a product of excellence in terms of food quality and safety, raising the profile of agri-food products in each individual Member State.”

And what better way to celebrate Artisanal Gelato Day than at one of EPCOT’s newest dining locations, the Gelateria Toscana in the Italy Pavilion in World Showcase. Originally opened in early 2021 at the Walt Disney World park, the location opened with little fanfare as the parks were still reeling from the global pandemic shutdown. However, despite the lackluster debut, there has been a line outside the new gelato stand ever since with guests clamoring and eager to sample some delicious Italian treats.

Also when the location opened, the store’s gelato supply came from the popular Vivoli Il Gelato location at Disney Springs, but now the supply comes from Patina restaurant group’s head pastry chef, Michael Gabriel, who not only oversees Gelateria Toscana, but other locations including the new Space 220 restaurant that recently opened at EPCOT.

Under his purview, Gelateria Toscana offers many delicious options that guests enjoy to beat the Florida heat, as well as celebrate the upcoming 9th annual Artisanal Gelato Day on March 24th. One highlight is the restaurant’s signature Zeppole, which are ricotta cheese fritters covered in chocolate and whipped cream or the Mocha Tiramisu, made of Mascarpone Cream, Savoiardi Biscuits, Espresso Coffee, and Chocolate.

But we’re here for the gelato right? Six different flavors are available in a cup or a waffle cone with two Sorbetti flavors as well:

  • Chocolate
  • Vanilla
  • Pistachio
  • Cookies & Cream
  • Stracciatella
  • Amarena Cherry
  • Lemon Sorbetti
  • Strawberry Sorbetti

While the gelato is available by the scoop, there are also specialty concoctions. One that is sure to get the attention of passers by is the delicious Coppa Del Nono, a sundae-esque style specialty item that features scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and cookies and cream flavors, covered in chocolate sauce and whipped cream and adorned with amaretto cookies.

Those flavors not your style? There are other variations in the Coppa Delizia (Strawberry, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream) and the Coppa Amicizia (Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Vanilla, Whipped Cream), all of which are sure to please everyone, and maybe a camera lens too.

To wash the delicious flavors back, you can find a bevy of non-alcoholic options, including S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water, but for a more spirited drink, try either the Frozen White or Frozen Red Sangria. Both are delicious and make a great under-the-radar stop for those making their way around the World Showcase promenade.

Gelateria Toscana is a quick service location at the park, and as such does not require a reservation (nor are they available) to enjoy.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed