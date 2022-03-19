Height Requirements For Each Attraction at the Magic Kingdom

If you're traveling with little ones a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Magic Kingdom.
Any Height:
- Astro Orbiter
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
- Casey Jr Splash ‘N’ Soak Station
- Country Bear Jamboree
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Enchanted Tales with Belle
- Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade
- The Hall of Presidents
- Haunted Mansion
- “it’s a small world”
- Jungle Cruise
- Liberty Square Riverboat
- Mad Tea Party
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Mickey's PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
- Peter Pan's Flight
- A pirate's Adventure- Treasure of the Seven Seas
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
- Swiss Family Treehouse
- Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover
- Tom Sawyer Island
- Under the Sea- Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress
- Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
- Walt Disney World Railroad
32 Inches or Taller:
- Tomorrowland Speedway
35 Inches or Taller:
- The Barnstormer
38 Inches or Taller:
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
40 Inches or Taller:
- Splash Mountain
44 Inches or Taller:
- Space Mountain
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she’s not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.