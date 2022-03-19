Height Requirements For Each Attraction at the Magic Kingdom

If you're traveling with little ones a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Magic Kingdom.

Any Height:

Astro Orbiter

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin

Casey Jr Splash ‘N’ Soak Station

Country Bear Jamboree

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Enchanted Tales with Belle

Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade

The Hall of Presidents

Haunted Mansion

“it’s a small world”

Jungle Cruise

Liberty Square Riverboat

Mad Tea Party

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Mickey's PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan's Flight

A pirate's Adventure- Treasure of the Seven Seas

Pirates of the Caribbean

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Swiss Family Treehouse

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

Tom Sawyer Island

Under the Sea- Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Walt Disney World Railroad

32 Inches or Taller:

Tomorrowland Speedway

35 Inches or Taller:

The Barnstormer

38 Inches or Taller:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

40 Inches or Taller:

Splash Mountain

44 Inches or Taller:

Space Mountain