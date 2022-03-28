Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 28th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Disney x Coach Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Available for Pre-Order on shopDisney

Of all the Disney fashion collaborations for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Coach might be the most fun as this new series embraces the brand’s popular iconography and vintage Disney!

Celebrate Spring with New Winnie the Pooh Blind Pack Collectible Keys from shopDisney

Are you having fun amassing the various Disney Collectible Key series? Fans looking to grow their collection are in for a treat because a Winnie the Pooh series is here! This is the perfect series to kick off the spring season as the blind pack release celebrates the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood and their special friendships.

Disney Resorts

Disney x Coach WDW 50 Collection Makes Its Debut at Walt Disney World

For this out of state Disney fan, it’s not often we’re at Disney Springs when a new merchandise collection launches, but as luck would have it, today was one of those days! A new Disney x Coach collection celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World (and a few other parks) made its way to the shopping district and let’s just say we are in love with these styles.

Weekend Rewind

Here are a few other merchandise collections we’re excited about that just debuted or are coming soon.

First Look At The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on the Disney Wish Including Brand New Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie Costume Options

For the first time ever, young cruisers will be able to become Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse with these adorable makeovers inspired by the characters’ signature Disney Cruise Line looks. And children wishing to trade in their legs for fins can soon choose a new Ariel look.

LEGO Launches New Diorama Series with Death Star Trash Compactor and More Original Trilogy Scenes

Star Wars fans looking for a new and exciting way to show off their love of the franchise need not look any further than LEGO. The company has just introduced their Star Wars Diorama series for the adult collector and they’re starting with awesome moments from the Original Trilogy including, the intense trash compactor scene.

Suit Up for Adventure with Marvel x RSVLTS Little Things Series Featuring Iron Man, Infinity Stones and More

Six new patterns featuring Iron Man, the Infinity Stones, the Avengers and more have just launched as part of the Marvel x RSVLTS collection and we love all of them! Two designs feature a woman’s cut option for those who want something a bit more fitted, and don’t worry, young fans can get in on the fun too as each design is also available in youth sizes.

Levi's x "The Simpsons" Collection Celebrates the Iconic Series with Casual, Cool, and Vintage Apparel

In the past 30+ years The Simpsons have been entertaining fans on the small screen, but this month they’ve made a move to clothing as part of a new collaboration with Levi’s.

Coming Soon

Spring Shopping Spree: Cakeworthy Opens Pre-Orders on New Disney-Inspired Collections

Cakeworthy is getting ready for a fun spring and summer and they’ve just introduced several new clothing collections that feature Disney characters. Available for pre-order now, bring home bright and breezy apparel that shows off exactly what you love about Snow White, The Simpsons and more.

Pick of the Day

Mickey is depicted as the rising sun on the back of this retro satin bomber jacket. This blast from the past also features a heart-shaped appliqué on front shoulder.

Mickey Mouse Icon Satin Bomber Jacket for Women – $59.99

More Merchandise: