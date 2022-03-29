FX’s “Pistol” to Stream on Hulu/Disney+ in Multiple Countries on May 31st, Based on Sex Pistols Memoir

FX just announced release details for Pistol, a six-part limited series about legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, which will stream on Disney-owned platforms around the world on May 31st.
- Mark your calendars for May 31st, the day that FX’s scripted series Pistol debuts on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.
- All six episodes will debut on the same day, allowing fans to binge the entire series if they want to.
- Pistol is based on the memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by Sex Pistols’ guitarist Steve Jones.
- The series was created and written by Craig Pearce and directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle.
- Pistol will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories, but a release date for those regions has not yet been announced.
- “Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”
- Toby Wallace as Steve Jones
- Anson Boon as John Lydon
- Christian Lees as Glen Matlock
- Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious
- Jacob Slater as Paul Cook
- Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde
- Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood
- Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan
- Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren
