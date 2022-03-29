FX’s “Pistol” to Stream on Hulu/Disney+ in Multiple Countries on May 31st, Based on Sex Pistols Memoir

FX just announced release details for Pistol, a six-part limited series about legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, which will stream on Disney-owned platforms around the world on May 31st.

Mark your calendars for May 31st, the day that FX's scripted series Pistol debuts on Hulu.

All six episodes will debut on the same day, allowing fans to binge the entire series if they want to.

Pistol is based on the memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by Sex Pistols' guitarist Steve Jones.

The series was created and written by Craig Pearce and directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle.

Pistol will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories, but a release date for those regions has not yet been announced.

About “Pistol”:

“Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

“Pistol” Cast:

Toby Wallace as Steve Jones

Anson Boon as John Lydon

Christian Lees as Glen Matlock

Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious

Jacob Slater as Paul Cook

Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde

Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood

Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan

Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren

