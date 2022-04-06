Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for April 6th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

From Island to Sea to shopDisney! Moana Joins Disney nuiMOs Collection

When Moana first set sail to return the heart of Te Fiti, she had no idea how far she’d go! Well now that she completed her mission, her journey has taken her to shopDisney as part of the popular Disney niuMOs plush toy line!

Disney nuiMOs Princess Trend Fashions and EARidescent Spirit Jerseys Now Available on shopDisney

It’s always exciting to see what new fashions Disney has planned for their nuiMOs and this month, it’s about Disney Princesses (and an EARidescent Spirit Jersey)! The new collections are now available and will look great on every one of your plush pals.

Disney Resorts

Disneyland Paris Reveals More 30th Anniversary Merchandise During Monthly “Pass Annuel Showtime!”

Disneyland Paris is just days away from its 30th anniversary (April 12, 2022) and once again they are showcasing more of the commemorative merchandise coming soon to the resort.

Limited Edition 50th Anniversary EPCOT Pin Set

A new collection of limited edition EPCOT-themed pins is now available for purchase at the park and on shopDisney. The 7-piece set celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World and features several fan favorite attractions from the park.

Hasbro

Saw Gerrera and More: Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Toys for Its Black Series and Vintage Collection Lines

This morning the popular toy company Hasbro held another fast-paced “Fan First Wednesday” live-stream event revealing some exciting upcoming Star Wars toys and action figures in its enduring Black Series and Vintage Collection lines.

Petunia Pickle Bottom

Petunia Pickle Bottom Introduces Snow White’s Enchanted Forest Collection

Petunia Pickle Bottom is continuing their Disney collaboration and has introduced a new pattern inspired by the first Disney Princess, Snow White! Titled Enchanted Forest, this collection showcases a wistful Snow surrounded by brightly colored flowers to remind fans why she’s the fairest of all.

Music and Movies

“Turning Red” 4*Town Orange Vinyl Available for Pre-Sale

Disney Music Emporium has a brand new Turning Red vinyl featuring 4*Town available for pre-sale now! The exclusive 7” vinyl features original songs from the movie written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

4K/Blu-Ray Review: Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile” Keeps Agatha Christie’s Classic Novel Relevant for a New Generation

Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot franchise has been adapting Agatha Christie’s classic detective novels for a modern audience. The latest film Death on the Nile is now available on home video release across all formats, and Alex shares his opinion on the quality of the visuals, audio, and special features.

Coming Soon

Disney Designer Collection Merida Doll Coming to shopDisney April 12th

The Disney Designer Collection has joined the Ultimate Princess Celebration with a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company. Merida is the seventh doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Wes Jenkins. She’ll be available on April 12th.

Dumbo Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming to shopDisney April 8th

Dooney & Bourke continues to deliver delightful new Disney patterns and their most recent release is themed to Dumbo! The new collection has already debuted at Magic Kingdom, and will be available on shopDisney on April 8th.

Pick of the Day

“You won’t hear a peep from our soft-stuffed Stitch dressed in a chirpy chickadee costume as he hides in your holiday basket. His fluffy hooded costume with beak, chicken feet, and organza bow tie will make your springtime selfies out-of-this-world.”

Stitch Plush Easter Chick 2022 – 14” | shopDisney – $24.99

