“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 5th

Barely Necessities Episode 71 – April 5th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

First we have the Moana nuiMO, Princess Trend Collection and Spirit Jersey nuiMO fashions, and shopDisney’s Easter Gift Guide. Next we look at the Dumbo Dooney & Bourke collection at Magic Kingdom and Snow White’s Enchanted Forest series from Petunia Pickle Bottom. Funko and Make-A-Wish give us Pops! With Purpose featuring favorite Disney characters, then it’s on to Marvel Must Haves themed to Moon Knight followed by LEGO Mech Armor sets. Finally, to end this busy day we discuss the arrival of the highly anticipated “LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga” video game!

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

From Island to Sea to shopDisney! Moana Joins Disney nuiMOs Collection

When Moana first set sail to return the heart of Te Fiti, she had no idea how far she’d go! Well now that she completed her mission, her journey has taken her to shopDisney as part of the popular Disney niuMOs plush toy line!

Disney nuiMOs Princess Trend Fashions and EARidescent Spirit Jerseys Now Available on shopDisney

The latest clothing offerings for the Disney nuiMOs have made their way to shopDisney. The inspiration for these styles comes from Disney Princesses and Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration

Easter Gift Guide: Adorable Spring Merchandise from shopDisney

A new season has sprung and Easter will soon be here too. As the holiday hop, hop, hops its way to us, now is the perfect time to shop for Easter basket gifts and other cute Spring-themed goodies. Need some inspiration? shopDisney has a variety of items the whole family will love.

”Dumbo” Themed Dooney And Bourke Collection Hits Shelves at Walt Disney World

A new Dumbo Dooney and Bourke bag collection has appeared at Walt Disney World, reminding us that the very things that kept us down can bring us back up again!

Petunia Pickle Bottom Introduces Snow White’s Enchanted Forest Collection

Petunia Pickle Bottom is continuing their Disney collaboration and has introduced a new pattern inspired by the first Disney Princess, Snow White! Titled Enchanted Forest, this collection showcases a wistful Snow surrounded by brightly colored flowers to remind fans why she’s the fairest of all.

Grow Your Collection and Support Make-A-Wish with New Disney Themed Funko Pops! With Purpose

Earlier this year, Funko announced a new partnership with Make-A-Wish for their line of Pops! With Purpose that will benefit the organization in celebration of World Wish Day. The line includes nine metallic blue Pop! figures inspired by Disney characters and fans can now shop the collection at several retailers.

Marvel Must Haves Week 40 Round Up – “Moon Knight” Episode 1

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the fortieth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Moon Knight on Disney+.

LEGO Marvel Super Hero Mech Armor Sets Now Available for Pre-Order

Suit up heroes! Three popular Marvel characters have been reimagined as part of the LEGO Mech Armor series and will make a great addition to any hero’s collection. Wolverine, Black Panther, and Iron Man are ready to play then hang around as part of your LEGO display.

New LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Trailer

This highly anticipated all ages video game has finally arrived! This is the biggest, most visually striking Lego Star Wars game yet and is available in digital and physical formats. If that’s not enough, fans can pick up a deluxe edition that includes an exclusive Lego Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk!

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney x Coach WDW 50 Collection Spotted at Downtown Disney and Coach Stores

Last week, a new collection from Disney & Coach debuted, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. While the collection does primarily focus on Walt Disney World, we have spotted the collection outside of Florida.

New Alex and Ani Collaboration to Launch at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The new Disney Princess jewelry collection from Alex and Ani celebrates the stories of our favorite leading ladies including, Ariel, Belle and Cinderella.

Two New Merchandise Items Releasing Tomorrow for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary

As Disneyland Paris commemorates its 30th anniversary, the resort is debuting limited edition merchandise such as a Mickey and Minnie plush set and a Mickey Mouse large luminous figurine.

“Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook” Releasing August 16th

StarWars.com has revealed Insight Editions’ Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook: Kid-Friendly Recipes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, a new collection of fun Star Wars-inspired recipes designed for parents and kids alike.

Photos – Amazing Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Cosplay and Products at WonderCon

WonderCon returned to the Anaheim Convention Center this past weekend and we were in attendance to check out some of the amazing Disney sights on the showfloor.

Celebrating National Caramel Day at Walt Disney World

At Walt Disney World there’s something for every appetite and occasion – and with today being National Caramel Day, Disney Parks Blog put together a list of the top locations around the resort to find some caramel treats!

