Two New Merchandise Items Releasing Tomorrow for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary

Tomorrow, Disneyland Paris will release two new items celebrating the Resort’s 30th anniversary.
- First is a set of Mickey and Minnie plush featuring the couple in outfits inspired by previous anniversary costumes.
- This set will have a limited edition of 1600 and will retail for 120€.
- It will be available at New Century Notions Flora's Unique Boutique on Main Street U.S.A. and World of Disney in Disney Village.
- Secondly, we have this Mickey 30th Anniversary Large luminous figurine.
- It has a height of 40 cm and will retail for 219€.
- The figurine will be available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and World of Disney in Disney Village.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- In honor of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, 400 opening day cast members recreated an iconic photo from the opening of the park.
- A new National Geographic Symphony for Our World experience is coming to Disneyland Paris. The experience debuts April 1st at the Studio Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park.
- At Disneyland Paris, meet and greets with Disney Princesses and other face characters have returned to normal since COVID-19. Guests are now allowed to hug face characters instead of waving from afar.
