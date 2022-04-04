Two New Merchandise Items Releasing Tomorrow for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary

Tomorrow, Disneyland Paris will release two new items celebrating the Resort’s 30th anniversary.

First is a set of Mickey and Minnie plush featuring the couple in outfits inspired by previous anniversary costumes.

This set will have a limited edition of 1600 and will retail for 120€.

It will be available at New Century Notions Flora's Unique Boutique on Main Street U.S.A. and World of Disney in Disney Village.

Secondly, we have this Mickey 30th Anniversary Large luminous figurine.

It has a height of 40 cm and will retail for 219€.

The figurine will be available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and World of Disney in Disney Village.

