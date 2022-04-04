Two New Merchandise Items Releasing Tomorrow for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary

by |
Tags: , , ,

Tomorrow, Disneyland Paris will release two new items celebrating the Resort’s 30th anniversary.

  • First is a set of Mickey and Minnie plush featuring the couple in outfits inspired by previous anniversary costumes.
  • This set will have a limited edition of 1600 and will retail for 120€.
  • It will be available at New Century Notions Flora's Unique Boutique on Main Street U.S.A. and World of Disney in Disney Village.

  • Secondly, we have this Mickey 30th Anniversary Large luminous figurine.
  • It has a height of 40 cm and will retail for 219€.
  • The figurine will be available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and World of Disney in Disney Village.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning