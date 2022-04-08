Lifetime’s “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” to Premiere June 5th at ATX TV Festival Ahead of July 9th TV Debut

Lifetime’s highly anticipated series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin will premiere at ATX TV Festival on June 5th ahead of the show’s July 9th debut.

What’s Happening:

ATX TV Festival will host its 11th season from June 2nd through 5th in Austin, TX, with a premiere screening of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin closing out the final day of the festival.

closing out the final day of the festival. The screening will be followed by a panel conversation with executive producers Paul Sciarrotta and Jennie Snyder Urman, and cast members Jemima Rooper, Kelsey Grammar, Alana Boden, and Hannah Dodd.

The event will also include a brunch for festival attendees.

Additional ATX announcements include: Season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Rutherford Falls followed by a panel conversation with Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas. Live episode of Friday Night Lights rewatch podcast Clear Eyes, Full Hearts with hosts Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins) and Stacey Oristano (Mindy Collette-Riggins) with special guests from the series. Premiere and conversation about Peacock’s wrapped-in-pink limited series Angelyne with star Emmy Rosum and showrunner Allison Miller. Scrubs cast reunion Parenthood panel (delayed from 2020 festival). Justified panel (delayed from 2020 festival).

Click here to learn more about ATX, including options to purchase badges and passes for Season 11.

About “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin”

“ Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father, Mr. Winfield (Harry Hamlin), when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable—and notorious—decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic…”

tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father, Mr. Winfield (Harry Hamlin), when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable—and notorious—decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic…” The series is an A+E Studios production in association with Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is based on the prequel novel, Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman.

is based on the prequel novel, by Andrew Neiderman. The miniseries was made with support of the Romanian Government.

The four-part miniseries will air on consecutive Saturdays from July 9th through 30th, with each installment airing at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Lifetime will also make 14 titles from the V.C. Andrews movie collection available on-demand from June 1st through August 31st.

V.C. Andrews’s novels have been adapted into over 19 films, 18 by A+E alone, with more in development.

“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” Cast: