“The Mandalorian” Actor Rio Hackford Passed Away at 51

We’re sad to share that actor Rio Hackford has passed away at the age of 51. He recently wowed Disney+ subscribers as the performance artist behind IG-11 in The Mandalorian. His other Disney work includes roles in Pretty Woman, Raising Helen, and Deja Vu, along with TV work on American Crime Story, When Nature Calls, and Pam & Tommy.

The son of Oscar winner Taylor Hackford and Georgie Lowres, Rio grew up in Hollywood and followed in his father’s footsteps, including a memorable role in Swingers, which was written by and co-starring Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian. To bring IG-11 to life, Rio provided the motion capture performance while Taika Waititi provided the droid’s voice.

In addition to his work as an actor, Rio Hackford was a successful bar nightclub owner, with the New Orleans establishments Pal’s Lounge, Matador, and One Eyed Jacks; San Francisco’s The Homestead; and two Los Angeles venues, Monty and El Dorado.

Rio Hackford is survived by his father Taylor Hackford, stepmother Helen Mirren, brother Alex Hackford, wife Elisabeth, and sons Waylon and Buck. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.