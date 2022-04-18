Zzzax of Life – Episode 41: Moon Knight – “The Friendly Type” and the Coolest Marvel Props

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #41: Moon Knight – “The Friendly Type” and the Coolest Marvel Props

Date: April 18, 2022

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss the latest Marvel news, including the reveal of the antagonist in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and break down the third episode of Moon Knight. Finally, Benji joins in as the group drafts the Marvel movie and TV props they would most like to own.