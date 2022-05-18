Comic Review – “Savage Avengers #1” Gathers Some Fascinating Characters for a New Adventure

The Avengers have consisted of a whole lot of different characters over the years. Captain America, Iron Man and Thor have been joined and/or replaced by characters like She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Beast, with so many more in between.

“Savage Avengers #1″ brings together a brand new and very different lineup of Avengers. Take all of the protocols and morals of the Avengers you know and love and throw them right out the window. This may not exactly be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but it’s a group that can certainly do a whole lot of damage.

Conan the Barbarian has been banished form his natural time and has been taking on the toughest opponents the Marvel Universe could throw at him. That may seem harmless, but when a Deathlok shows up to inform him that he has disturbed the timestream, it becomes a serious problem.

And to make matters worse, a madbomb has fallen into the wrong hands. With a weapon this dangerous in play, heroes like Anti-Venom and Daredevil are on the case trying to make sure it doesn’t go off and send the city into madness.

When several other heroes answer the call as well, craziness breaks out. The fight against this mysterious Deathlok is on and threat of the madbomb is still very much in play. All of this action brings together a very exciting new group of characters.

The biggest takeaway from “Savage Avengers #1″ is without a doubt that crazy group of characters. Conan, Anti-Venom and Daredevil are joined by Weapon H, the Black Knight, Cloak and Dagger. If that sounds like a recipe for chaos, that’s because it is. But it’s also a very entertaining lineup of characters.

As you might expect from a comic with “Savage” in the title, there is a fair amount of violence being dolled out in this issue. We’ve got a group of heroes who use swords, guns, adamantium claws, light daggers and other dangerous weapons, so you can certainly expect some violence in this series going forward.

This is a very action-heavy first issue and that, combined with these awesome characters, makes for some really spectacular artwork from Carlos Magno. The dark tones of the nature of this comic combine with the bright and colorful hero costumes creates a cool dynamic.

As for the story itself, this first issue is mostly just used to set up the rest of the series going forward. This isn’t surprising, being that this is a “#1,” but it really all just leads up to the final page of this issue. It is certainly one that is going to have a lot of fans interested in what’s coming next.

You can check out “Savage Avengers #1″ now.