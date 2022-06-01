20 Memorable Moments from the Star Wars Celebration Live Stage

At Star Wars Celebration they have a live stage where the creatives can sit and chat in a more intimate setting giving fans another opportunity to be eye to eye with the creatives behind the stories and characters we as fans love so much. It also gives fans the chance to directly demonstrate gratitude to them and have that reciprocated.

In these exchanges came fun moments, emotional moments and my favorite moments of the convention. I’ve gathered some of those favorites from the four days (nearly 20 hours!) of Star Wars Celebration Live! coverage from this venue.