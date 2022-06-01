20 Memorable Moments from the Star Wars Celebration Live Stage

At Star Wars Celebration they have a live stage where the creatives can sit and chat in a more intimate setting giving fans another opportunity to be eye to eye with the creatives behind the stories and characters we as fans love so much. It also gives fans the chance to directly demonstrate gratitude to them and have that reciprocated.
In these exchanges came fun moments, emotional moments and my favorite moments of the convention. I’ve gathered some of those favorites from the four days (nearly 20 hours!) of Star Wars Celebration Live! coverage from this venue.Boba Fett aka Temuera Morrison on getting in shape for The Book of Boba Fett. And he stole my heart forever when he asked to sing Through the interactions between host Anthony Carboni and C3PO actor Anthony Daniels we gained more insight into what’s it’s like to bring a protocol droid to life Katee Sackhoff shares what she forgot to consider in bringing Bo Katan from the animated series Clone Wars to live-action in The Mandalorian The voice of Bad Batch’s Omega, Michelle Ang, discusses how her own personality has found its way into the role