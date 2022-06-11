Recap – UFC 275 Sees Spectacular Knockouts, Nail-Biting Finishes and a New Champion

For the first time ever, the UFC brought some of the best fighters in the world to Singapore. UFC 275 was headlined by two championship bouts that proved to be far more competitive than most expected. It also saw several very exciting fights and some highlight reel knockouts.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the night and break down the three fights we looked at in our UFC 275 preview.

Prelim Highlights

Kyung Ho Kang put on a clinic in one of the first few fights on the card, fighting behind his jab to pick Batgerel Danaa apart. In the early going it was the low kick to the lead leg of Danaa that was finding a home for Kang, but that textbook jab really paid off in the long run. To Danaa’s credit, he never stopped coming forward and never slowed down at all for the full 15 minutes. He just wasn’t able to land as much as the very technical Kang.

Brendan Allen and Jacob Malkoun had a very hard-fought battle that resulted in a decision victory for Allen. Malkoun was able to score a number of takedowns, showing his superior wrestling ability, but was never able to do much damage or keep Allen down for long. Knowing Malkoun was the superior wrestler and Allen a striker, it was very surprising to see Allen hit a beautiful whizzer kick that let him take top position near the end of the first round. The decision was maybe a bit questionable, but neither fighter really could have been too upset as it was a very close fight.

Maheshate and Steve Garcia wasted no time putting on a show in their meeting, throwing wild shots almost instantly from the word go. Both guys landed some big punches but it was just a minute and 14 seconds in when Maheshate landed a short, step-back right hand that dropped Garcia and ended the fight. It was an incredible UFC debut for the Dana White’s Contender Series alum and it looks like he has a bright future in the octagon.

Josh Culibao and Seungwoo Choi took a minute for a bit of a feeling out process but once they found their distance, this final fight of the prelims also got the crowd on their feet. It looked like it was going to be over early as Culibao dropped Choi twice in a matter of seconds. Choi survived though and before the first round was up, he even managed to turn the tables and put Culibao on rubber legs. They picked up right where they left off in the second round, with both fighters landing big shots, but it was Culibao who was landing bigger combinations. In the third, Choi secured the only takedown of the fight and got Culibao in some trouble, but he was able to survive and score a big decision victory in one of the most exciting fights in recent memory.

Main Card Highlights

The opening fight of the main card was a showcase for the fast-rising Jack Della Maddalena. The 25-year-old Australian had the crowd firmly in his corner and momentum on his side, but Ramazan Emeev locked up a very tight anaconda choke in the early going and it looked for a moment like Della Maddalena might go to sleep. He kept his composure though and fought the hands until he got himself free. Shortly after that, he really let go with his hands and landed a brutal body shot that dropped Emeev and ended the fight. Della Maddalena is a star in the making and the welterweight division should take notice.

Jake Matthews has been in the UFC for a long time now, but he has neer looked as good as he did tonight. Andre Fialho has been red hot lately, looking for his third win of the year already but he simply did not have an answer for Matthews. It was one big shot after another that culminated in a big knockout for Matthews in the second round. Matthews looked like a different fighter in this bout and if he can build on this fight, he is quickly going to become a problem in that same welterweight division.

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

So often when a fight is hyped up a lot, it can be disappointing. That is especially true when we’re talking about a rematch of an instant classic. That was not at all the case in this one though. These two followed up their eventual Hall-of-Fame fight with more of the same, both putting the pedal to the metal right from go. Weili scored a big takedown and controlled Jedrzejczyk for most of the first round but eventually, Jedrzejczyk got free and landed some shots of her own. The second round kept the pace and energy going, with both fighters landing. Jedrzejczyk over extended just a bit when looking for a right hand and Weili countered with a spinning backfist that dropped her and stopped the fight. We’ve never seen Joanna stopped like this before and it just shows how much power Weili has when she steps in the octagon. The former champ is in line for a title shot her next time out. After the fight, Jedrzejczyk officially announced her retirement and took the time to thank the UFC employees who so rarely get any credit. It was a classy way to go out for one of the greatest of all-time.

My pick: Weili via decision

Result: Weili via 2nd round knockout

Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos

The dominant longtime champion Shevchenko came into this fight as a -630 favorite. For those who aren’t familiar with betting odds, that comes out to… it not being worth placing a bet on her. With a win for Shevchenko seemingly being a sure thing, Santos had a lot of fans with eyebrows raised throughout this fight. The talented challenger dominated the grappling game for most of the fight, finding herself in advantageous positions again and again. Shevchenko clearly had the edge on the feet, picking her opponent apart but still Santos somehow continuously found a way to get the fight to the floor. For the first time in a very long time, we saw a desperate Shevchenko who seemingly needed a stoppage to get the win and keep her belt. Interestingly, in the fifth round, she secured a takedown and controlled Santos until the final bell. As it turns out, she didn’t necessarily need the finish as she won a split decision to retain her championship. It was a great showing for Santos, who pushed Shevchenko more than anyone since Amanda Nunes. You can bet she is going to work on her striking game and come back better than ever after this experience. As for the champ, she says she wants to keep going and she’s ready for whoever is next.

My pick: Shevchenko via 4th round knockout

Result: Shevchenko via decision

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira

With a night of fights as good as this one had been, there was no way the main event could live up to it, right? Well, Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka said “hold my Milwaukee’s Best Light.” These guys put on such an incredible show that will eventually go down as one of the greatest title fights of all-time. It was a classic clash of styles as the champ had the big advantage on the ground while the challenger had the advantage on the feet. And yet, we still saw Teixeira win striking exchanges and Prochazka got the better of some of the grappling. This is going to be one of those fights that you’ll want to show your friends to teach them what MMA is, because it had a little bit of everything. The striking was fun, the scrambles were wild and the submission attempts were frequent. In the fifth round, Teixeira seemed to have a gassed Prochazka beat, teeing off on the feet and eventually getting him to the ground. And yet, Prochazka defended, found his opportunity and exploded out until he got himself to a better position. He very quickly locked up a choke and with less than 30 seconds left in the fight, Teixeira was forced to tap.

Prochazka was crowned champion and actually expressed some disappointment in his performance during his post-fight interview. I think when he goes back and watches this fight and sees how excited the crowd was, he’ll have a better feeling about his performance. During Teixeira’s interview, he asked Daniel Cormier if he looked 42 years old in this fight. When Cormier told him he looked great, he said he plans to keep going, much to the delight of the crowd. This easily could have been a fight to hang his hat on, but luckily for fight fans, we’ll see him in the octagon again.

My pick: Prochazka via 3rd round knockout

Result: Prochazka via 5th round submission

The 15th undisputed champion in the history of the light heavyweight division: @Jiri_BJP 👑 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/bxLV9JLfCb — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

The UFC will return to ESPN+ on Saturday, June 18th for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. Be sure to check back for a preview of the event.