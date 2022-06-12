Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Park Takeover

This past Thursday night, Universal Studios Hollywood held a special Pass Member Park Takeover, which while not offering anything substantially different, did give a great chance to explore the park at night.

Pass Members who registered for the event were given these event credentials when entering.

The event’s logo was projected on the backside of the park’s entrance archway.

“Dueling DJ’s” were spinning the hottest tunes in the Universal Plaza, and many guests took to the dance floor.

Coca-Cola sponsored the event, and were giving away free mini-cans of the new Coca-Cola Starlight.

Construction continues next to Mel’s Diner on one of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights houses.

The side of Jurassic World: The Ride was also welcoming USH Pass Members.

Finally, we take a look at the eventual entrance to Super Nintendo World under construction, set to open in early 2023!