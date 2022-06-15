Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for June 15th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Snow White Pin Now Available on shopDisney

The Snow White Pin has joined the Disney Designer Collection on shopDisney. This pin is designed by Steve Thompson who also designed the look of the doll for this collection.

Disney Parks

Ashley Eckstein Signing at Downtown Disney on Thursday, June 23rd

Join Ashley Eckstein actress, entrepreneur, designer, author and star from shows including Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a special signing! Speaking of designing, she recently debuted an Ewok Ear Headband that’s available on shopDisney.

New Mater Popcorn Bucket Available for Cars Land's 10th Anniversary

How tow-tally adorable! Dad gum! If you stop for a refueling snack, you may want your very own novelty Tow Mater premium bucket from Cars Land.

Marvel

Marvel Legends Gamerverse Inner Demon and Mr. Negative 2-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro is back with more amazing figures for the Marvel Legends Gamerverse series. This time they’re focusing on Mr. Negative and Inner Demon from the popular video game Marvel’s Spider-Man and pre-orders are now available at GameStop.

We’re Going Nuts for the “Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show” Apparel and Accessories at Amazon

Did you know Marvel’s Squirrel Girl has her own podcast? Well she does and all six episodes are streaming now. But even more exciting than the audio series is the arrival of podcast themed merchandise! That’s right you can show off your fandom with Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show apparel and accessories.

Limited Edition Enamel Pin Inspired by Marvel Studios’ “I Am Groot” Series

Guardians of the Galaxy fans everywhere will love this new enamel pin inspired by Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot. The best part is that it is free with any $50 purchase on Toynk.com.

Entertainment Earth

Update Your FiGPiN Collection with the Buy One Get One 40% Off Sale on Entertainment Earth

Whether you're a long time pin collector, or just starting out, Entertainment Earth can help you grow that collection and save money along the way! For a limited time, the company is offering a Buy One, Get One 40% Off sale on their assortment of FiGPiN styles including Disney Princesses, Star Wars favorites and more.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays

Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Hasbro Reveals New Black Series, Vintage Collection Figures

Make room in your display case for new Star Wars action figures from Hasbro! Fans of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi will love the latest additions to the Black Series and Vintage Collection that focus on some of the newest characters to the universe.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 4 Round Up – "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Episode 4

Today’s Obi-Wan Wendnesdays introduces new Funko Pop! figures along with toys and collectibles in the Vintage Collection and Black Series coming soon from Hasbro.

Pick of the Day

“These Star Wars Chewbacca Unisex Low-Top Shoes bring you some Wookiee style for your feet! The upper layer of the shoes has multiple brown tones, faux leather, and faux suede materials to help recreate the color tones of Chewie's fur. The shoes lace up in the middle, but they also have a strap and buckle that looks like his bandolier. “

Unisex Star Wars Chewbacca Low-Top Shoes – $49.99

More Merchandise: