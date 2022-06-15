Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Hasbro Reveals New Black Series, Vintage Collection Figures

Make room in your display case for new Star Wars action figures from Hasbro! Fans of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi will love the latest additions to the Black Series and Vintage Collection that focus on some of the newest characters to the universe.

It’s another week of exciting Star Wars reveals from Hasbro as the company showcases new action figures and toys inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

series. Today the toy maker showcased the latest character figures coming to the Black Series and Vintage Collection lines such as: 1-JAC Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor) Tala (Imperial Officer) Darth Vader (The Dark Times)

Additionally young fans will love the Star Wars Mission Fleet Airspeeder Showdown set that comes with a spaceship, Sully Stark figure and accessories.

These new offerings from Hasbro are part of the ongoing Obi-Wan Wednesdays campaign from Disney and Lucasfilm. Fans can shop for their favorites at most major retailers including Entertainment Earth, GameStop, Hasbro Pulse. Select styles are available exclusively at Walmart.

Pre-orders open June 16th at 10 am PT.

The Black Series

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with the premium 6- inch The Black Series inspired by the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection.

1-JAC Figure

Star Wars: The Black Series 1-JAC Figure

Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Available exclusively at Walmart

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2022

Purge Trooper Figure

Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper (Phase Ii Armor)

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available exclusively at Walmart

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2022

Tala (Imperial Officer) Figure

Star Wars The Black Series Tala (Imperial Officer) Figure

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

Vintage Collection

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections.

Darth Vader (The Dark Times) Figure

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader (The Dark Times) Figure

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available: Fall 2022

Mission Fleet Toy

Mission Fleet Airspeeder Showdown Action Figure Set

Star Wars Mission Fleet Airspeeder Showdown

Includes a 2.5-inch-scale Sully Stark action figure with fully poseable arms, legs, and head

Accessories include projectile, projectile launcher, tripod, and a handheld blaster

Comes with the T-47 Airspeeder Ship

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $20.99

Available: Fall 2022