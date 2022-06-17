5 Reasons Why The Disney Dream is My Favorite Disney Cruise Ship

I’ve been lucky enough to take 12 Disney cruises with at least two on each of their ships – The Magic, The Wonder, The Dream and The Fantasy. I love each ship immensely, and each has their pluses and minuses. But when I’m asked which is my favorite, my answer is always “The Dream” without hesitation. Here’s why:

1) It’s Huge

Some people prefer the quaintness and intimacy of Disney’s classic ships, The Magic and Wonder, I prefer size! It’s a hike to get from one end of the ship to the other and that’s fun. It’s like living in a little city. And with that size comes so many more amenities – two adult restaurants, larger indoor and outdoor adult areas, mini golf, the AquaDuck … I never run out of stuff to do.

.

2) Places to Hang Out

Cruising for me is about relaxing. It’s the only truly relaxing vacation I’ve ever taken. So I’m always on the lookout for places to just exist. The Disney Dream has no shortage. When I have to work during my cruise, I wake up early and grab a spot in the fourth deck Vista Cafe with my laptop where I can watch the atrium and the people walking Deck 4.

The little-used Deck 2 has the Enchanted Garden restaurant, but when it’s not open, there are some great couches right outside. And the pool deck is large enough that I can always grab a snack and find a quiet table And, of course, Deck 4. It’s on all the ships, but it’s still my absolute favorite place to be in the world!

But…

I hear you – those apply to The Fantasy, also. What’s so special about The Dream? Well they are very similar, but The Dream does have a couple of standouts for me…

3) The Adult Section

This would’ve been much closer before Satellite Falls was added to The Dream. What a wonderful place to hangout for a couple of hours. And the giant chairs outside the Cove Bar are perfect for a nap.

I also love the Skyline Lounge. It’s such a great concept. We always go there for at least one drink during our trips.

But what puts The Dream over The Fantasy for me is Pink. A champagne bar engulfed in my favorite color and themed to one of my wife’s favorite characters, Dumbo’s Pink Elephants. Ooo-La-La on The Fantasy is nice, but not as nice for me.

4) The Atrium

The layouts are the same, but the specifics of The Dream really appeal to me. This chandelier is my favorite piece of art on any Disney ship. It’s beautiful!

And Admiral Donald is my favorite of all the atrium statues, and Donald is my sons’ favorite character.

5) Nostalgia

My first trip on The Disney Dream was on my 40th birthday, just a month after its maiden voyage. It also happened to be Superbowl Sunday. A couple of days before the cruise my mom decided to join our journey, a wonderful surprise (and a babysitter!) . It was my first time on Disney’s big new class of ships, and it will always be a special memory for me. Going back on The Dream brings back those memories.