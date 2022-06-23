“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Halfway to the Holidays Round Up

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 81.5 – June 23, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

It’s a bonus episode in celebration of Halfway to the Holidays! We’ll start with a sneak peek at seasonal merchandise coming to the Disney Parks, then look at shopDisney’s ornament sale. Next, we share a few holiday gift ideas, take a look at the Holidays at Disney book, and revisit the upcoming Santa Stops at Disneyland Little Golden Book.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Halfway to the Holidays: Disney Merchandise Sneak Peek

Disney is celebrating Halfway to the Holidays and they’ve got the season’s hottest new gifts on full display in their merchandise preview. Whether you’re shopping for fun Disney Park looks or planning your Christmas gift list, this year’s offerings are sure to be merry!

Halfway to the Holidays: Buy 2 Sketchbook Ornaments, Get $25 Off on shopDisney

We’re halfway to the return of the winter holiday season and what better time than now to shop for magical decorations? shopDisney is helping fans to make their Christmas come true with a special offer on Sketchbook Ornaments: Buy Two, Get $25 Off!

Halfway to the Holidays: Get a Jump Start on Holiday Shopping with These Gift Ideas

You’re not going to believe this, but it is time to start thinking about your holiday festivities! With Halfway to the Holidays officially here, we decided to browse shopDisney and Entertainment Earth for some gift ideas that are perfect for Disney fans.

"Santa Stops at Disneyland" Little Golden Book Coming This September

Think back to your childhood, I’m sure many of you have memories of reading a Little Golden Book. This time honored tradition is still going strong, as this September will see the release of Santa Stops at Disneyland.

Talking Disney Parks Holidays With The Authors of "Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks: Celebrations Around the World From Fall to Winter"

To celebrate Halfway to the Holidays at the Disney Parks, Tony sat down with Graham Allan, Rebecca Cline, and Charlie Price the authors of Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks to discuss what goes into bringing the magical events to life.

Add to Your Shopping List

Loungefly Launches Disney Princess Sequins Series with Designs Themed to Cinderella and Ariel

If you’re looking for a new collection of accessories to acquire, Loungefly is the place to go as they’ve just launched a delightful Disney Princess Sequins line. The first two character designs feature Cinderella and Ariel.

New Retail Experiences and Panel Line-Up Detailed for D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo is the place for fans to shop never-before-seen, limited-edition merchandise from their favorite Disney brands as well as new items celebrating Disney100. D23 Expo 2022 will debut an immersive retail experience with the D23 Expo Marketplace, and new details on that and other shopping pavilions have been released.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays: New Black Series, Vintage Collection and Lightsaber Forge Collectibles

Hasbro has revealed an exciting assortment of new Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired figures and toys including collectibles from the Black Series (NED-B), The Vintage Collection (Obi-Wan multipack) and a new Lightsaber Forge toy.

Marvel Must Haves Week 47 Round Up – "Ms. Marvel" Episode 2

Ms. Marvel might be a little green as a hero, but she’s not afraid to try! Funko has introduced new Pop! figures, Hot Topic has t-shirts, and there’s some other awesome gear themed to AvengerCon and more.

New 30th Anniversary sPARKling Color Line At Disneyland Paris

Starting today, a new merchandise collection has launched at Disneyland Paris that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the enchanting resort. Among the selections are Minnie Ears and a Loungefly bag!

Universal Launches New Minions Collaboration with Graphic Artist Verdy

Inspired by the new Illumination film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the Minions have teamed with graphic artist Verdy, the founder of streetwear labels Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth, to launch the Verdy x Minions capsule collection exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!