Marvel Must Haves Week 47 Round Up – “Ms. Marvel” Episode 2

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the forty-seventh week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

Episode 2 – “Crushed”

Kamala has new powers and questions about her grandma’s mysterious bangle. But that can wait for a little bit as a gorgeous guy Kamran, a newcomer at her school, strikes up a friendship with our heroine. Later she attempts to save the day when something goes wrong at an Eid celebration.

Funko Pop!

Ms. Marvel might be a little green as a hero, but she’s not afraid to try! Funko has introduced two new Pop! figures of Kamala in her makeshift costume, and her besty Bruno in with the special gloves he made for her.

Clothing

As for clothing, fans can customize their Marvel wardrobe with new T-shirts and apparel from Amazon and Hot Topic including some funny Avenger Con styles that were unveiled a few weeks ago.

Home and on the Go

Whether lounging at home or heading out for the day, you’ll love this Ms. Marvel inspired gear and accessories from shopDisney, BoxLunch and Hot Topic.

Ms. Marvel Backpack | shopDisney

Marvel Ms. Marvel Ladies Get Information Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel Ms. Marvel Avengercon Throw Blanket | Hot Topic

