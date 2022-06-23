Halfway to the Holidays: Buy 2 Sketchbook Ornaments, Get $25 Off on shopDisney

We’re halfway to the return of the winter holiday season and what better time than now to shop for magical decorations? shopDisney is helping fans to make their Christmas come true with a special offer on Sketchbook Ornaments: Buy Two, Get $25 Off!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney is celebrating Halfway to the Holidays and all the talk of Disney Parks events and Christmas merchandise has us on the look out for shopping deals!

The Disney Parks Blog recently shared a sneak peek at the seasonal styles coming later this year and we discovered that shopDisney is hosting a sale on a selection of their Sketchbook Ornaments.

coming later this year and we discovered that shopDisney is hosting a sale on a selection of their Sketchbook Ornaments. For a limited time, guests can Buy 2 Ornaments and get $25 Off! Best of all you don’t even need a code to secure the savings.

If you missed out on last year's anniversary designs like Beauty and the Beast (30 years), Atlantis (20 years), or The Reluctant Dragon (80 years), now’s the perfect time to complete your collection.

The deal applies to select Sketchbook designs and guests must buy 2 qualifying ornaments to activate the deal. If purchasing an odd number of ornaments, the remaining style will not be discounted.

Sketchbook Ornaments are originally priced between $19.99-$24.99, but with the offer the price drops to $7.49-$12.49.

There are currently 24 Disney Sketchbook styles available now on shopDisney . Links to our favorite designs can be found below.

. Links to our favorite designs can be found below. Don’t forget, ground shipping is free on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC!

Anniversary Designs

Commemorate the incredible milestones of Disney’s animated classics with the Anniversary styles that include Dumbo, The Great Mouse Detective and more.

Princess and Villains Designs

At the heart of every good story are good characters, even if they’re bad! Classic Disney films come to life through these charming ornaments that celebrate our favorite heroes and villains.