Zzzax of Life – Episode 50: Ms. Marvel – “Seeing Red” and Marvel Dining Concepts

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #50: Ms. Marvel – “Seeing Red” and Marvel Dining Concepts

Date: July 4, 2022

Listen

Topics

In our 50th episode, Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish, and break down the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Then, Doobie joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of “original” Marvel dining concepts.

Subscribe to
Zzzax of Life
Zzzax of Life
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyAndroidStitcherby EmailRSS

Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below