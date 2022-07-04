Zzzax of Life – Episode 50: Ms. Marvel – “Seeing Red” and Marvel Dining Concepts

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #50: Ms. Marvel – “Seeing Red” and Marvel Dining Concepts
Date: July 4, 2022
In our 50th episode, Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish, and break down the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Then, Doobie joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of “original” Marvel dining concepts.
