What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – July 10th-16th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

SharkFest When: Beginning Sunday, July 10th, on National Geographic. What: The 10th anniversary of the annual shark programming event, with new specials almost every day this week.

What We Do in the Shadows When: Tuesday, July 12th, at 10/9c on FX What: Season 4 of the hit comedy series about vampires in Staten Island.

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars When: Tuesday, July 12th, at 10/9c on Vice. What: A new documentary series that takes a deep dive into the making of George Lucas’ classic film.

ZOMBIES 3 When: Friday, July 15th on Disney+ What: The third film in the musical Disney Channel

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank When: Friday, July 15th in theaters What: Paramount’s animated adaptation of Blazing Saddles set in feudal Japan and told through animals, featuring the voices of Mel Brooks, Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, and many more.



Sunday, July 10th

New TV Shows

The $100,000 Pyramid – Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Michael Strahan returns as host of “The $100,000 Pyramid” and he’s bringing the hottest names in film, TV, sports, entertainment and comedy with him to ABC Sunday nights beginning with Lindsey Vonn vs. Russell Peters; and it’s a Seinfeld reunion with Jason Alexander vs. Wayne Knight.

– Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on The Anarchists – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HBO The Anarchists follows individuals engaged in this movement with full access to the drama that ensues as a community tries to live alongside tourists and drug cartels with only the principles of anarchy as their guideposts. The loosely defined ideology proves unable to hold the community together and many of the radical expats eventually find their dream of an anarchist paradise crumbling around them. Ultimately, this stranger-than-fiction tale evolves from a critique of our modern culture into a dramatic observation of the limitations of ideological thinking and the consequences of rejecting consensus.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Backyard Bull Sharks – Special – 11/10c on Nat Geo Bull sharks are invading in a big way. Their bullish behavior in oceans worldwide has made them famous from coast to coast. The seven seas aren’t enough; they’re taking over brackish waters and rivers too! Warmer waters due to climate change mean bull sharks can expand their range even further … so the more we learn about them now, the better.

– Special – 11/10c on Biography: WWE Legends – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on A&E Under the award-winning “Biography” banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Bridge and Tunnel – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Epix – Drama – TV-MA Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns, this dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Epix – Drama – TV-MA Camo Sharks – Special – 10/9cc on Nat Geo Can sharks change color at will to enhance their predatory abilities? Through groundbreaking experiments, revered shark biologists answer this evolutionary question. Shark scientists Dr. Ryan Johnson and Ph.D. candidate Gibbs Kuguru hope to capture real-time pigmentation changes to understand how these apex ocean predators manipulate their skin’s dermal cells to activate camouflage.

– Special – 10/9cc on Celebrity Family Feud – Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Hosted by Steve Harvey, the eighth season of “Celebrity Family Feud” kicks off with the cast from ABC’s breakout hit show “ Abbott Elementary

– Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on The Final Straw – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ABC Hosted by Janelle James, “The Final Straw” is a larger-than-life competition series where four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items from enjoyably themed stacks in the hopes of facing off against The Mega Stack for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000. In round one, best friends-turned-business partners take on not only each other but roommates when they encounter a ‘50s diner-themed stack. In round two, siblings and a pair of cyclers confront a kids room-themed stack and hope the stack doesn’t fall. The winners from each round face off on the medieval stack to see who will get the chance to win the grand prize. James is also joined onstage by the delightfully mischievous Tipsy the Panda, who is hell-bent on the destruction of the stacks.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Masterpiece: Grantchester – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS The series picks up in the long hot summer of 1959 with wedding season in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. Starring Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Will Davenport.

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on How Did They Build That? – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-G From an underground luxury hotel in China to an elevator ride to the top of the world, a bent copper-covered Manhattan skyscraper to the a 500m sky garden in Singapore, this brand new 8 part series celebrates some of the most incredible feats of engineering that beg the question: How Did They Build That?

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-G Johnson – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Bounce TV – Drama – NR Four Black men, Omar, Greg, Keith and Jarvis met in grade school and have been best friends ever since, and they all just so happened to have the same last name, Johnson…no relation. After 25 years of friendship, they are finding themselves in vastly different places in their lives, threatening the unity that has always been so strong. They confront and find humor in the most current controversial social issues from the Black Man's perspective, ranging from love, marriage, business, politics and religion.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Bounce TV – Drama – NR Married to Medicine – Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 The ladies of “Married to Medicine” face unprecedented times as their lives are turned upside down along with the rest of the world when the pandemic hits. With some of the ladies working on the frontlines while also getting involved in important social justice movements, they are still dealing with all of the drama and shade in their personal circle. Will they all get along?

– Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Mighty Cruise Ships – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-G A behind-the-scenes look at the voyages of a variety of cruise-ship voyages.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-G Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR An exploration of one of the last untouched places on Earth, Patagonia in South America.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR SkyMed – US Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Inspired by real-life experiences from the lens of SKYMED creator Julie Puckrin, the series follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances to remote Northern Canada, weaving together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues. At 20,000 feet in the air, these medical responders are challenged with relying on each other for survival.

– US Series Premiere – Streaming on Supreme Team – Series Premiere – 10/9c on SHOWTIME In collaboration with Mass Appeal as part of the network’s HIP HIP 50 banner, the documentary chronicles the Supreme Team, the notorious Queens, New York crime syndicate, and tells the real story directly from its two leaders, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince'' Miller. Through the voices of these two infamous entrepreneurs and the syndicate’s members, as well Hip Hop legend LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, journalist Joy Reid, singer Ashanti, producer Irv Gotti and others in the local community, politics, law enforcement, academia and popular culture, viewers are given access beyond the headlines to examine the broader cultural dynamics and the impact that this small group from South Jamaica Queens has held on hip hop and society at large.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Tuca & Bertie – Season 2 Premiere – Midnight/11c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-MA The story of two 30-year old bird women who live in the same apartment building.

– Season 2 Premiere – Midnight/11c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-MA United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on CNN – Documentary – NR African-American comedian Kamau Bell heads down south to meet with members of the KKK looking to rebrand their message.

– Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on CNN – Documentary – NR Who Do You Think You Are? – Reboot Premiere – 7/6c on NBC After nearly 10 years, the Emmy Award-winning documentary series “Who Do You Think You Are?” will return to its original NBC home on Sunday, July 10. From executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the series comes back at a time when ancestral and genealogical exploration is enjoying unprecedented popularity. Each week a different celebrity guest will go on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time. Cutting-edge research tools and billions of digitized records from Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, will provide remarkable insights into the star’s background and illustrate the cultural mosaic that connects us all together. This season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

– Reboot Premiere – 7/6c on Women Who Rock – Series Premiere – Streaming on Epix – Documentary – TV-MA Women Who Rock pays homage to the legion of women pioneers in music. With appearances by Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, and more.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Epix – Documentary – TV-MA WWE Rivals – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE’s library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. Rivalries featured this season include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge and the “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and WWE.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on WWE Smack Talk – Series Premiere – 11/10c on A&E Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN

– Series Premiere – 11/10c on

New Movies

Nightmare PTA Moms – 8/7c on Lifetime Hoping to get more involved at her daughter’s new middle school, Gail joins the PTA, only to find it run by power-hungry mom Vanessa who has a penchant for backstabbing. Brianna Cohen, Jonathan Stoddard, and Alissa Filoramo star.

– 8/7c on Love on Fire – 7/6c on UPtv – NR After moving in to her new home, Gia Summers soon forms an unexpected friendship with her neighbor, firefighter and single dad Jim Dunlap, whose love for barbecuing is equaled only by Gia’s passion for cooking.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, July 11th

New TV Shows

The Bachelorette – Season 19 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.

– Season 19 Premiere – 8/7c on BBQ USA – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Travel – TV-G Michael Symon travels to BBQ competitions across the country to showcase elite competitors and BBQ talent as they battle for barbecue bragging rights and prizes.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Travel – TV-G Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 This season, Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht “Home” to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world. Different than previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate. To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat. Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack. From difficult charter guests to roller-coaster “boatmances” and challenges with hierarchy on board, these yachties go to unthinkable lengths to survive the charter season.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Better Call Saul – Seson 6 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on AMC Six-time Emmy Award-winner Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, portraying a character named “Marion.” In addition to Burnett, as previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, will appear reprising their Breaking Bad roles of “Walter White” and “Jesse Pinkman,” respectively, as the show draws to its conclusion. The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+ with the series finale on August 15. The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

– Seson 6 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on Chad – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS Summer break is over and it’s sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Pedrad). In this hilarious second season, Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother – all while continuing to worry about his popularity, and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots. Chad’s epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line–but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be – the most American boy in the history of the world.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Claim to Fame – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives who will be living under one roof and concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for the coveted $100,000 prize. Contestants are tasked with competing in a talent show for their first challenge, with one contestant ultimately facing elimination in the premiere episode of “Claim to Fame.”

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only “Days of our Lives” can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Game of Sharks – Special – 9/8c on ESPN It’s time for sharks to face off in the ultimate species competition with the greatest matchups the ocean has ever seen. In ten nail-biting competitions, we’ll prove once and for all which shark is the MVP of the open sea. The great white is favored, but can it beat the shortfin mako in the 100-meter dash? Or out-jump the thresher shark? Can it keep up with the appetite of the whale shark? An underdog might just swim into first place!

– Special – 9/8c on Great White vs. Tiger Shark – Special – 10/9c on ESPN The two biggest of the BIG THREE — great whites and tiger sharks — are two of the most dangerous predators in the ocean. And they get BIG, up to 20 feet and 18 feet, respectively. But can they grow even larger than that? Where can we find the world’s biggest? Two teams of scientists are diving in to uncover the secrets of these powerful and majestic creatures.

– Special – 10/9c on Maui Shark Mystery – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo Every year tiger sharks gather in big numbers in Maui. What’s the cause? It’s a mystery that’s a decade in the making. Now, a team of fearless shark scientists gets hands-on with one of the ocean’s largest predators to find out. That means free diving, face-to-face and unprotected. But these young women will do whatever it takes to get the data they need to crack the case.

– Special – 10/9c on Modern Marvel s – Season 21 Summer Premiere – 8/7c on HISTORY – Science – TV-PG HISTORY’s iconic, long-running series is back and better than ever with updates of classic episodes featuring the imagination, ingenuity, and invention found around the globe. From materials like aluminum and salt, to gadgets that make our lives better, to vehicles that go further and faster; MODERN MARVELS celebrates the technology that has shaped our lives.

– Season 21 Summer Premiere – 8/7c on HISTORY – Science – TV-PG Sharks vs. The World – Special – 7/6c on Nat Geo Ever feel like the world is working against you? Try being a shark! These predators of the deep have some serious beef with just about everyone. Whales, tuna, surfers, swimmers, they’re at odds with them all. In face-off after face-off, sharks prove they are the ULTIMATE survivors.

– Special – 7/6c on Sky Sharks – Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo If you go down to the beach today, you could get a big surprise! Drones are revolutionizing everything that we thought we knew about sharks. And the biggest surprise? That many sharks live closer to our shores than we might like to imagine. It’s time to look behind you; the ocean’s top predator could be much closer than you think!

– Special – 9/8c on Team Zenko Go – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax are members of Team Zenko Go, a secret squad of stealthy do-gooders who harness the art of distraction to perform anonymous acts of kindness for the unknowing residents of Harmony Harbor. These four kids have been taught by their mentor, Auntie Yuki, a special set of skills that allow them to do good deeds (or Zenkos) for others, making their town the happiest in the world. Like Auntie Yuki says "when we help people without them knowing, they start to think that the world is just a nicer place."

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on When Sharks Attack – Season 8 Premiuere – 8/7c on Nat Geo Shark attacks seem to be on the rise in North America and beyond! But what’s causing the alarming uptick in human and shark encounters? Scientists investigate first-hand accounts, uncovering clues and details that will unravel the mystery behind the terrifying shark attack spike. The answers will impact beachgoers around the globe.

– Season 8 Premiuere – 8/7c on

New Movies

For Jojo – Streaming on Netflix Inseparable friends Jojo (Nina Gummich) and Paula (Caro Cult) enjoy life to the full as young single women in Berlin. That is, until Jojo falls head over heels in love with a young man from her former hometown and wants to build a life with him far away from Berlin – and from Paula, whose world falls apart without Jojo. Driven by the pain of separation and the fear of loneliness, Paula does everything she can to keep Jojo, her better half and soul mate, from what she believes is the biggest mistake of her life: marriage.

– Streaming on Valley of the Dead – Streaming on Netflix During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, July 12th

New TV Shows

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks – Special – Streaming on Netflix High in the mountain desert of Colorado comes Bill Burr’s latest comedy special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks. In his continuing quest to be a better person, Bill shares an “inspirational” talk for women, how doing mushrooms has changed him, finding common ground with lesbians and how his 4-year-old is helping his anger management.

– Special – Streaming on Counting Jaws – Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo Shark encounters off the coast of California are skyrocketing. Now, a team of researchers is on a mission to investigate a newly discovered white shark hot spot close to popular beaches and determine how many great whites are out there. Their expedition will bring them face-to-face with some of the biggest sharks on the planet.

– Special – 9/8c on Edge of the Earth – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO A thrilling blend of action-adventure sport, travel journal, and nature documentary, EDGE OF THE EARTH follows four groups of elite action-adventure athletes on four unique, never-before-accomplished missions. Taking place around the globe, within awe-inspiring, undiscovered realms of nature, each installment features a different team of adventurers journeying into the wild to take on incredible endeavors of physical prowess and mental fortitude.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Good Bones – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Home & Garden – TV-G Karen and Mina, a mother/daughter duo, transform properties around their hometown of Indianapolis.

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Home & Garden – TV-G How to Change Your Mind – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Icons Unearthed: Star Wars – Series Premeire – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – TV-PG Cast, crew and experts detail the secret histories of the most iconic film and television series in Icons Unearthed.

– Series Premeire – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – TV-PG Kitchen Crash – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Lifestyle & Culture – TV-G Jeff Mauro takes three chefs to unsuspecting neighborhoods all over America to raid the fridges of real families. The chefs must use the ingredients in three battles, and the winner splits a cash prize with their lucky family.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Lifestyle & Culture – TV-G Shark Superpower – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo Two teams of experts go to extraordinary lengths to take shark science into the wild as they investigate two of the most iconic shark superpowers: speed and bite force. In California, the race is on as Andy Casagrande attempts to reveal the top speed of the world’s fastest shark. And in the Bahamas, Brocq Maxey gets much closer than most to investigate the power in a shark’s bite.

– Special – 10/9c on What We Do in the Shadows – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on FX In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

My Daughter's Killer – Streaming on Netflix A father fights for decades to bring his daughter's killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures.

– Streaming on The Only – Streaming on Paramount+ The documentary explores the inspirational glory and deeply dark corners of a Hall of Fame goalkeeper who stood alone on the field as the only Black starter and the only openly gay player. While celebrating the historic legacy of Scurry’s career, including two Olympic gold medals and a penalty save to help the U.S. win the 1999 Women’s World Cup, the film also tells the story of how she overcame racism and homophobia at the time of her greatest triumphs before later finding herself on the edge of suicide following a career-ending concussion.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, July 13th

New TV Shows

Baby Sharks – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo Even the biggest, fastest and fiercest predators start as babies. Baby sharks are cute, but they need to grow up fast because out of more than 500 species of sharks, not one parent sticks around to help raise them. Sharks are found in every ocean across the planet and have evolved in extraordinarily different ways to carry their young and give birth and for baby sharks to thrive.

– Special – 10/9c on Big Timber – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix With Kevin's new claim inaccessible and a massive government penalty looming, he and Sarah will need a p an B

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The series looks at the 50-year quest to find the mysterious man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again. Five decades. Few clues. Too many suspects. The identity of skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Documentary – TV-14 Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.

– Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Documentary – TV-14 Everything's Trash – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform Written, executive produced and starring Phoebe Robinson, “Everything’s Trash” follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Five Guys a Week – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime In the totally immersive social experiment that redefines relationship television, Five Guys a Week, one adventurous and very eligible lady invites five bachelors to move into her home. With the men comes dating chaos: crowded bathrooms, sleeping on the floor, cooking and sharing meals together— and of course cocktail hour— as each guy vies for attention in the hope of being The One!

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Hurts Like Hell – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Hurts Like Hell paints a picture of the diverse lives that shape the Muay Thai world through a new way of storytelling that combines reality-based, documentary-style narrative with intriguing TV drama. Fans of the sport will get to learn about the reality of Muay Thai straight from insiders that range from boxers, gamblers, commentators and critics to promoters, cornermen, club owners, and ring doctors in multi-perspective stories that shed light on the impact of each event and action — ultimately lifting the curtain to reveal the dark, controversial secrets in the ring and beyond.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Shark Queens – Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo In the animal kingdom, males are often presumed to be the most dominant. But in the ocean, does this presumption hold water? Scientists search for answers to understand if the biggest and baddest sharks of them all are female. From the great white sharks of South Africa to the tiger sharks in the Maldives, the team seeks to uncover the ultimate rulers of the waves.

– Special – 9/8c on Sintonia – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Solar Opposites – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Co-created by Justin Roiland (“Rick & Morty”) and Mike McMahan (“Rick & Morty”, “Star Trek: Lower Decks”), “Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres – Streaming on Netflix A look back on the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Shimon Peres, who served as prime minister of Israel twice and negotiated the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty.

– Streaming on South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 – Streaming on Paramount+ In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster.

– Streaming on

Thursday, July 14th

New TV Shows

101 Places to Party Before You Die – Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on truTV – Travel – NR Inspired by the best-selling book, “101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die,” truTV’s new buddy-travel series, premiering Thursday, July 14 at 10:30pm ET/PT, follows comedians and longtime pals, Adam Pally (“Sonic 2, Happy Endings”) and Jon Gabrus (“Game Over, Man!”) on an epic summer bromance. Accidental travel hosts, Pally and Gabrus, are given family-sanctioned three-day weekend escapes to venture across the U.S. to different destinations to experience everything they have to offer. Stepping off the beaten path, the guys champion the authenticities of each stop and share with viewers their love of the unexplored. Even after 15 years of friendship and adventure, there’s still so much for them to discover from unique foods and drinks to local sites, and other idiosyncrasies that make each city tick. Locations featured include: Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta and Denver. From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “101 Places to Party Before You Die” is produced by Shed Media in association with Clone Wolf, Inc., High and Mighty Productions, Inc., 3 Arts Film & Television, Inc. and Artists First with Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Michael Rucker, Julie Golden, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Greg Walter, Josh Lieberman, Tucker Voorhees and Brian Steinberg serving as executive producers. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

– Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on truTV – Travel – NR All the Queen's Men – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – TV-MA Madam makes her return and this boss is taking no prisoners. She is wrangling her fellas as they navigate their own dramas because at Club Eden the show must go on.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – TV-MA Croc That Ate Jaws Enhanced – Special – 7/6c on Nat Geo Around the world, crocs and gators are moving out to sea and deep into shark territory. With reports of clashes on the rise, scientists are sending cameras to investigate what happens when two of the deadliest predators on the planet match bites! Biologist and host Mike Heithaus investigates whether these predators are facing off more often than we realize and who comes out on top when they do.

– Special – 7/6c on FBoy Island – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hart to Heart – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered. In the Peacock Original series HART TO HEART from LOL Studios, Kevin Hart invites A-list talent to sit back, have a glass of wine, and engage in an unfiltered conversation. HART TO HEART guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop. From award winning musicians to A-list actors, the guests on HART TO HEART will represent Kevin's range of interests and influences. No topic is off limits. Armed with his insatiable curiosity, lightning wit and vintage wine, Kevin Hart sits down to interview A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor. HART TO HEART will dig deep to find out what makes these world class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight -Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix During a well-deserved eating tour of China, everyone’s favorite Kung Fu Panda is wrongfully accused of misusing a magical weapon. To clear his name, Po teams up with an exceedingly proper and impatient English knight on an epic quest.

-Series Premiere – Streaming on Resident Evil – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Year 2036 – 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Shark Side of the Moon – Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo The moon has an impact on animal species around the globe, but there’s never been a connection drawn between the lunar cycle and sharks. One scientist thinks the moon plays an important role in the migration and life cycle of the scalloped hammerhead, and he’s on a mission to see if his hypothesis is true. If there’s a tie between the hammerhead shark and the moon, there could be a tie with other shark species as well … with a profound impact on both shark science and conservation.

– Special – 9/8c on Sharks That Eat Everything – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo Dive into the jaw-dropping stories of anyone and anything that’s found themselves prey to the deadliest, toothiest terrors of the sea. The boundless hunger and curiosity of sharks can lead them to chow down on the most unexpected things, such as big game like hippos and crocs or inanimate objects like kayaks, cages and chicken coops.

– Special – 10/9c on That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Comedy – TV-G In the season two hour-long premiere episode of That Girl Lay Lay, “Ain’t That a Glitch,” Marky discovers Lay Lay’s secret and takes advantage by having her use her powers to do what he says. When an overworked Lay Lay starts glitching, Marky and Sadie must fix her before the girls have to perform at an awards show.

– Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Comedy – TV-G Top Gear – Season 32 Premiere – 10/9c on BBC America – Reality – TV-14 Team Top Gear is up against the Florida locals in events including donk-car drag racing, a swamp buggy shoot-out, all ending up at the Freedom Factory Raceway for a NASCAR-style showdown.

– Season 32 Premiere – 10/9c on BBC America – Reality – TV-14 Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Investigated with journalistic rigor by director Matt Tyrnauer, this documentary tells the searing and provocative story of the Victoria’s Secret brand and its longtime CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire Les Wexner. The underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are all revealed to be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand in Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Vote for Juan – US Premiere (Seasons 1-3) – Streaming on HBO Max Set in the world of Spanish politics, Vota Juan revolves around the character of Juan Carrasco (Javier Cámara), an uninspiring Minister of Agriculture who, after finding his political ambitions awoken by a series of chance political events, decides to take part in his party's primary elections thereby giving himself a chance to eventually run for the position of President of the Government. Party intrigues, jealousy, crises… as he undertakes this none too easy task he will count on the invaluable help of his press chief, his secretary and his personal advisor. His campaign team, much like him, try to make up for their lack of experience and political expertise through a mixture of guile and a whole host of other shenanigans. Will Juan Carrasco manage to make it all the way to the top?

– US Premiere (Seasons 1-3) – Streaming on

New Movies

Good Madam – Streaming on Shudder An eerie psychological thriller about Tsidi, who is forced to moved in with her estranged mother, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white 'Madam' in the wealthy Cape Town suburbs. But as Tsidi tries to heal her family, the 'spectre' of 'Madam' begins to stir.



Friday, July 15th

New TV Shows

Alba – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend's buddies.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on CMT Campfire Sessions – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CMT – Music – TV-PG CMT’s fan-favorite series returns for Season Two with seven all new episodes featuring a star-packed lineup of music’s biggest names as they strip down their biggest hits, share new music and swap stories with friends fireside for an intimate night of music.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CMT – Music – TV-PG Country Queen – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.

Farzar – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Farzar is an outrageous sci-fi comedy that follows Prince Fichael and his crew as they venture out of their domed human city to fight the evil aliens that want to kill and/or eat them. As they begin their journey, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Forever Summer: Hamptons – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Forever Summer: Hamptons is a coming-of-age docusoap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer to the humble townies. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on James May: Our Man in Italy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video James May is travelling the length and breadth of one of his favourite countries: Italy. Beginning in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and finishing in the Dolomites, it’s a trip that will take him to almost every region of Italy. There’ll be culture, food, industry, and even a bit of sport, all played out against some of the world’s most stunning urban and rural backdrops.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Mom, Don't Do That! – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on the novel, the story is about a single mother of two adult daughters who tries to find love through online dating. The mother eventually marries an Australian man while bonding with her two daughters after the death of her late husband.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Rehearsal – Series Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," "HBO’s How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

– Series Premiere – 11/10c on Remarriage & Desires – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultrarich, a woman plots revenge against her ex-husband's scheming mistress.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Don't Make Me Go – Streaming on Prime Video When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.

– Streaming on Love Accidentally – Streaming on Freevee – 13+ Capable, experienced Alexa and smooth-talking newcomer Jason are competing for a senior position at a high-powered advertising firm when each of their significant others breaks up with them. Thinking she’s confiding in a friend, Alexa sends a ‘broken heart’ text to Jason by mistake. The two spark up a phone-only relationship, with neither daring to ask who the other really is, and grow ever closer as they support each other through work problems and heartache. When they arrange to meet and the truth comes out, will they be able to put their rivalry aside and let true love prevail?

– Streaming on Freevee – 13+ Love Goals – Streaming on Netflix A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.

– Streaming on Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Exclusively in Theaters Marcel is an adorable, 1-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. However, when a documentary filmmaker discovers them, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope of finding his long-lost family.

– Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank – Exclusively in Theaters A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs! Also starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim.

– Persuasion – Streaming on Netflix Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

– Streaming on Where the Crawdads Sing – Exclusively in Theaters From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.

– Keeping Up with the Joneses: The Wrong Murder – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 Nobody, least of all Pam, is sure about the proper way to handle her long lost daughter Eve, so they ask Sheldon for his counsel. Robin meets with Cam Forest, a duplicitous boat owner who may have witnessed what really happened to Webb in the marina. Meanwhile, the more that Eve is brought into the fold, the more it rankles Tara, who doesn’t believe Eve is who she says she is. But all of this pales in comparison to the biggest shock of all: Webb is alive! And whatever he wants, it can’t be good for the family.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 ZOMBIES 3 – Streaming on Disney+ It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he’s excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand new “cheer pavilion” by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an “international cheer-off.” However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition.

– Streaming on

Saturday, July 16th

New TV Shows

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth – Special – 10/9c on HBO Taped late last year at the Paramount Theater in Denver, Colorado in front of a sold-out audience, Nikki Glaser takes on a range of topics in her brutally-honest yet conversational style. Whether she’s dishing about sex, outlining the do’s and dont’s of dating (and how to trick someone into marriage), or oversharing about her (not-so-private) parts, Glaser delivers an hour of unapologetic and no-holds-barred comedy… not for mere shock value, but to be open about topics often considered “taboo.” Her ability to joke about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world is not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant about being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.

– Special – 10/9c on Planet Shark – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Nat Geo Sharks are one of the oldest and most successful hunters to have ever lived. With more than 500 species, sharks dominate every corner of the ocean. What is it about these extraordinary animals that make them so successful? For the first time, scientists are unlocking the secrets of sharks. Featuring newly discovered species, locations and behavior, PLANET SHARK combines stunning 4K archive footage with original content from the world’s leading shark scientists to take a timely and in-depth look at the greatest predator on Earth.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Campfire Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday themed reunion before selling their family owned summer camp. Starring Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Caitlin Stryker, Matt Hamilton and Alec Santos.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)