Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in August. Highlights include two Marvel shows – I Am Groot and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the Star Wars Rogue One spin-off Andor, plus a whole bunch of library additions, including sing-along versions of some classic musicals and Pixar’s Lightyear. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – August 3rd
This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – August 5th
Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.
TV Shows
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- August 3rd – "Into the Unknown"
- August 10th – "The Woman In The Woods"
- August 17th – "No Drama"
- August 24th – "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake"
- August 31st – "Color War"
- I Am Groot
- August 10th – All Shorts Streaming
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
- August 17th – Episode 1
- August 24th – Episode 2
- August 31st – Episode 3
- Andor
- August 31st – Episodes 1-2
New Library Additions
Wednesday, August 3rd
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
- Lightyear
Friday, August 5th
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
- Old Dogs
Wednesday, August 10th
- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
Friday, August 12th
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
Wednesday, August 17th
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
Friday, August 19th
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
Wednesday, August 24th
- black-ish (S8)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
Friday, August 26th
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
Wednesday, August 31st
- America’s National Parks (S1)
- Europe From Above (S2)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
Weekly Watch Guide
