Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in August. Highlights include two Marvel shows – I Am Groot and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the Star Wars Rogue One spin-off Andor, plus a whole bunch of library additions, including sing-along versions of some classic musicals and Pixar’s Lightyear. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – August 3rd

This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – August 5th

Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

TV Shows

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series August 3rd – "Into the Unknown" August 10th – "The Woman In The Woods" August 17th – "No Drama" August 24th – "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake" August 31st – "Color War"

I Am Groot August 10th – All Shorts Streaming

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law August 17th – Episode 1 August 24th – Episode 2 August 31st – Episode 3

Andor August 31st – Episodes 1-2



New Library Additions

Wednesday, August 3rd

Friday, August 5th

The Lion King

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

Wednesday, August 10th

Bluey

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

Friday, August 12th

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Wednesday, August 17th

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

Friday, August 19th

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Wednesday, August 24th

black-ish

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Friday, August 26th

Wednesday, August 31st

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

