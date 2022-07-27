Disney+ Watch Guide: July 27th – August 2nd

Disney+ kicks summer into full swing with the Season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which takes the East High students to camp. Also new this week is Light & Magic a Ron Howard documentary series about Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, July 27th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – "Happy Campers"

After a momentous year at East High, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake for two weeks of fun in the sun. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” looming and new campers threatening to shake up the Wildcats’ dynamic, the campers are in for an unforgettable summer of highs, lows, and “Let It Go’s.”

Light & Magic – All Episodes Streaming

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, July 27th

The Villains of Valley View

Episodes 6-10 of Disney Channel’s new sitcom about a family of supervillains are now streaming.

Raven's Home

Disney dropped episodes 6-16 of Season 5 today, most of which have yet to air on Disney Channel.

Big City Greens

More episodes from the Disney Channel series’ third season are now streaming, specifically episodes 6 through 9.

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals

The first 9 episodes of Season 2 of Disney Junior’s short-form series.

Library Highlights

90th Anniversary – Flowers and Trees

The first full-color Silly Symphony short premiere on July 30th, 1932, going on to win an Academy Award.