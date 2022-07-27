Disneyland Extends Elements of Celebrate Soulfully Through Labor Day While Apparently Ending “Tale of the Lion King” on August 27th

The Disneyland Resort has extended elements of its Celebrate Soulfully event through Labor Day, although the Tale of the Lion King show appears to be ending on August 27th.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort’s Celebrate Soulfully event was originally scheduled to end on Friday, September 2nd.

In a Disney Parks Blog post

The following parts of Celebrate Soulfully will now run through September 5th: Nightly Live Entertainment on the Hollywood Backlot Stage in Disney California Adventure Philly Phonics Daily Performances at the Carthay Circle Stage. “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” Exhibit Downtown Disney Soul . Black-Owned Food Trucks near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage from 3:00 pm to Close, including Bred’s Nashville Hot Chicken and Happy Ice.

Some elements of Celebrate Soulfully will still discontinue just before Labor Day Weekend, particularly special menu items at Award Weiners.

Celebrate Soulfully also included Disneyland Park’s reimagined Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theater, which was paired with specialty food offerings at Troubadour Tavern. Disneyland’s website