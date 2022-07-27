Disneyland Extends Elements of Celebrate Soulfully Through Labor Day While Apparently Ending “Tale of the Lion King” on August 27th

The Disneyland Resort has extended elements of its Celebrate Soulfully event through Labor Day, although the Tale of the Lion King show appears to be ending on August 27th.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort’s Celebrate Soulfully event was originally scheduled to end on Friday, September 2nd.
- In a Disney Parks Blog post highlighting summer activities at the resort, it was revealed that elements of the event have been extended through Monday, September 5th, which is Labor Day.
- The following parts of Celebrate Soulfully will now run through September 5th:
- Nightly Live Entertainment on the Hollywood Backlot Stage in Disney California Adventure Park, featuring rotating genres that include doo-wop, Motown, funk, and reggae.
- Philly Phonics Daily Performances at the Carthay Circle Stage.
- “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” Exhibit in Downtown Disney, celebrating the history of Jazz with characters from Pixar’s Soul.
- Black-Owned Food Trucks near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage from 3:00 pm to Close, including Bred’s Nashville Hot Chicken and Happy Ice.
- Some elements of Celebrate Soulfully will still discontinue just before Labor Day Weekend, particularly special menu items at Award Weiners.
- Celebrate Soulfully also included Disneyland Park’s reimagined Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theater, which was paired with specialty food offerings at Troubadour Tavern. Disneyland’s website currently only lists the show as performing through August 27th. It’s unclear if the show will continue beyond that date.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning