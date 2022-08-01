Universal Studios Florida’s Tribute Store Tells Original Halloween Horror Nights Story with Haunting New Details

Halloween Horror Nights is just around the corner and Universal Studios Florida is preparing, with new details popping up seemingly ever day. Some of the more interesting new details are actually found inside the Tribute Store, which will soon be making its own HHN transition.

Universal Studios Florida opened their summer Tribute Store back in May, with rooms dedicated to E.T., Jaws and Back to the Future. While the store is loaded with details dedicated to those three films, 80s movie theaters and even a few Halloween Horror Nights nods, even more have popped up recently.

At the shop’s exit, guests pass through a projection booth where they can find all kinds of fun details. Here’s what it looked like in the early stages of the store:

While there are a few nods to the 2018 Halloween Horror Nights house “Slaughter Sinema” on the wall, you’ll notice the deck itself is mostly clear. However, if you visit the store now, it looks more like this.

The desk is now plastered with newspaper clippings that tell the horrific story of the Tribute Theater, as though someone has been researching the history and trying to solve the mystery. These clippings add up to a timeline that spans nearly 100 years, from 1885 to 1982. Let’s take a look at the story, chronologically:

1885

GRAND OPENING – TRIBUTE THEATER

A proud moment for the anonymous benefactor of this newly opened playhouse. The sudden appearance of building rights on the mayor’s desk followed by a few short months of waiting and here we are at opening day. Brilliantly, this new edition to our wonderful city brings the beginnings of the future with this being the first use of Edison's Electric Light here In New Vork's theater district.

The first use of Edison's miracle bulb for use in the entertainment world was in London at the Savoy Theater in 1881. Shortly after, many theaters around the world began to beg for this new invention which only begged the question, when will New York get…

1927-1928

A playbill for Dracula can be found on the desk, giving a nod to the horror icon’s presence at this year’s event.

1930-1931

TO OUR ESTEEMED PATRONS – THANK YOU

With your thoughtful donations we are now able to go forward with the 11 month renovation project which will transform this illustrious playhouse into a brand new moving pictures cinema! Look forward to new and exciting experiences in less than a year?

1939

LOCAL THEATER OWNERS MYSTERIOUSLY VANISHED

Only 8 years after renovating this iconic playhouse into the illustrious movie palace it is today, tragedy strikes. Early last week a missing persons bulletin went out for the two owners by their 24 year old son. Last known location of the owners was their office at the Tribute Theater which was inexplicably filled with candy. Now, with the dust settling, paper work begins to transfer the ownership of the theater to their son who graciously accepted to “make his parents proud.”

1942

MYSTERIOUS OCCURRENCES LINKED TO POISONED CONCESSIONS

CURRENT SUSPECTS AT LARGE AND WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

You are always warned to check your candy before eating it on Halloween, but now you may have to check your popcorn and candy at theaters as well.

Last night, October 31st, more strange occurrences in connection with some form of poisoning in relation to food ingested from local movie house, The Tribute Theater were reported. Authorities may already have this case nailed down as the potential suspects being the 27-year-old owner and his girlfriend have fled town. Currently a statewide man hunt is in place to track these two down so if you have…

1943

LOCAL THEATER CLOSES ITS DOORS AFTER 58 YEARS

POISON SCANDAL RUINS THEATER, NEVER RECOVERS

Last year during the Halloween season many strange occurrences linked to the now infamous Tribute Theater's poisoned concessions sparked outrage and fear among the local community of movie goers. Since the suspects are still at large and the case has been cold for over a year business has fallen to an all time low and the temporary owner and the city have chosen to close he doors for good. The location will be going up for sale with proceeds going to pay off debts to the families of those who are lost due to the…

1953

MAYOR ANNOUNCES FUNDING BY LOCAL CANDY MAKER

NEW HALLOWEEN VENTURE TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION THIS YEAR

After only six months, construction on previously announced Halloween experience is just around the corner. With the addition of a benefactor, progress is assured and locals will be able to enjoy this new and exciting experience by next years Halloween. Although the history of the Tribute Theater from playhouse to movie palace is rife with controversy and horrid stories, things may finally be going in a positive direction for once. This new use for the space will be the first push for more family friendly venues in the city since the installation of the fifth avenue…

1954

NEW HALLOWEEN EXPERIENCE A TRAGIC FAILURE

LOCAL CANDY MAKER USES RIDE AS BAIT TO LURE VICTIMS TO THEIR DOOM

With a massive turn out for the annual Halloween parade and the mayor’s new holiday experience, things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed the candy maker and his partner had other intentions.

Once the festivities began, only a moment had passed before the deranged candy making benefactor of the event showed his true colors. As the parade came to a halt and chaos filled the streets, the Candy Maker made his move which really… events quickly… local police… within the hour.

Unfortunately, the ne’er-do-wells made… before capture but keen eyes in the crowd believe that the two evil doers were none other than the previous owner of The Tribute Theater and his girlfriend. Although there is no solid evidence…

1979

NEWLY ELECTED MAYOR PLANS TO REOPEN THEATER

EXORCIZING THE DEMONS OF THE PAST

As the new mayor makes his… a new topic entered the fray. “I… bring back the revered Tribute Theater to… glory and restore the once beautiful… back to its iconic design.” Bold words but…. previous work on public planning this… be just the energy that old building needed. The history of the Tribute Theater is a storied one filled with tragedy and despair but moving forward we can only hope for a more positive outcome

1982

TRIBUTE THEATER RE-OPENS

HAVING SHED ALL PREVIOUS “CURSES” TO GREAT FANFARE AND SUCCESS

Since 1885, this proud monument to the universe of entertainment has been standing guard among the iconic giants in the industry. Once a stunning playhouse home to many great shows, this beloved theater sat vacant off and on over the past centennial. With the movement for theatrical films gaining traction, the push to re-open this local favorite finally gained the backers it so desperately needed. During the last almost 50 years…

To summarize the story, The Tribute Theater opened in 1885 as a playhouse where, in the 1920s, the players performed Dracula. The theater was then transitioned into a movie theater in 1931. Eight years later, the owners of the theater mysteriously vanished and their office was found filled with candy. Their son took over ownership of the theater and, three years later, several customers mysteriously died. It was learned that they had been poisoned by concessions at the theater and the new owner and his girlfriend disappeared.

After 10 years of the theater being closed, the new mayor decided to turn it into a Halloween attraction with the help of a mysterious benefactor, referred to only as the Candy Maker. A year later, tragedy struck at the opening of the attraction and it is believed the Candy Maker was once again the murderous owner of the theater and his girlfriend, who got away once again.

In 1979, a newly elected mayor announced his plans to reopen the Tribute Theater, despite its tragic past. And finally, in 1982, the theater reopened, with locals having high hopes for brighter future.

Aside from the inevitable Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, it’s yet unclear what role the Tribute Theater will have to play in this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, but it appears the seed has been planted for the involvement of this sinister Candy Maker.