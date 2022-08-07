What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – August 7th-13th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

I Am Groot When: Wednesday, August 10th on Disney+ What: A short-form series from Marvel Studios following the adventures of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy .

Hamster & Gretel When: Friday, August 12th at 9:35/8:35c on Disney Channel What: A brand-new animated seris from Dan Povenmire, co-creator of Phineas & Ferb inspired by his childhood bond with his younger sister (and his daughter’s per hamster).

This Fool When: Friday, August 12th on Hulu What: A new comedy series from comedian Chris Estrada loosely based on his own life about a man who works at a gang rehabilitation center and has to deal with his own cousin when he’s released from prison.

A League of Their Own When: Friday, August 12th on Prime Video What: A new series inspired by the classic Penny Marshall film starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman.

Secret Headquarters When: Friday, August 12th on Paramount+ What: A family-friendly super hero movie produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and Jesse Williams.



Sunday, August 7th

New TV Shows

Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? – Special – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR Thirty years ago, the nation watched every moment of the Menendez Brothers’ dramatic trial in real-time. Now, thanks to TikTok and social media, an entirely new generation is learning their story for the very first time. Details of the murder were seared into our collective memory: the 911 call, the crime scene photos, the Rolexes. The media narrative – that two Beverly Hill boys killed their parents out of greed and allegedly concocted a fantastic account to get out of it – remains a national punchline. But now, three decades later, as Gen Z discovers the case, they see the story of two boys who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their mother, father… and the media. Did we get it all wrong?

– Special – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR

New Movies

The Art of Passio n – 8/7c on Lifetime Hope Williams, a successful ER doctor, reluctantly meets an accomplished artist on a girls night out. He is everything her past lovers were not, and he forces her to discover a side of her that she never knew existed. As Hope’s sexual life steams up, her work takes a turn for the worse when an abusive husband of a battered patient blames her for his misgivings. Soon, Hope’s personal life becomes entangled with her work life, and both are put at risk. Stars Katie Reese, and Victor Alfieri.

n – 8/7c on Big Sky River – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G Tara needs to go back to Parable, Montana, the place that made her the happiest, in order to move forward after a messy divorce. Her handsome neighbor presents an unexpected twist. Starring Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G

Monday, August 8th

New TV Shows

Darby & Joan – Series Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV In this lively road trip mystery drama, retired Australian homicide detective Jack Darby (Bryan Brown, Cocktail) has taken to the open road with his dog Diesel to flee his past, while recently widowed English nurse Joan Kirkhope (Greta Scacchi, The Player) is on a pilgrimage to find answers about her husband’s mysterious death. They couldn’t be more different: the low key, ruggedly charming Aussie and the tightly-wound, yet warm and witty Englishwoman, but when they collide in the Australian outback, and become drawn into a series of unexpected mysteries, this unlikely investigative duo soon realize the most intriguing puzzle they face is each other. The series shines a light on fascinating and often unseen areas of the continent from isolated, sweeping coastlines to lush hinterland to small communities in the Outback, and many fascinating characters moving through a world where everyone seems to be searching for something – or trying to escape it. Danger and secrets lurk for those who bother to look. The series asks: can you find yourself in the middle of nowhere?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – Season 10 Summer Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 Get to know Atlanta hip-hop stars like Rasheesa Frost, Karlie Redd, Yung Joc, Renni Rucci, Erica Mena and more as they make music, build businesses and juggle their relationships.

– Season 10 Summer Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 Love & Hip Hop: Miami – Season 4 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 There's never a dull moment as established stars and up-and-coming rappers, singers, producers and promoters flourish, fight and fall in love under the Miami sun.

– Season 4 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 sMothered – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Just when you thought you had seen it all, SMOTHERED returns on Monday, August 8th with more to love. This season welcomes back four fan-favorite mother-daughter duos and introduces three new pairings. From bathwater to bedrooms to boyfriends, these twosomes have shared everything and with beautiful babies being welcomed into the mix, a new legacy ensues – grand-smothering!

Team Zenko Go – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax are members of Team Zenko Go, a secret squad of stealthy do-gooders who harness the art of distraction to perform anonymous acts of kindness for the unknowing residents of Harmony Harbor. These four kids have been taught by their mentor, Auntie Yuki, a special set of skills that allow them to do good deeds (or Zenkos) for others, making their town the happiest in the world. Like Auntie Yuki says "when we help people without them knowing, they start to think that the world is just a nicer place."

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Code Name: Emperor – Streaming on Netflix An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won't cross.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, August 9th

New TV Shows

Big Bad Budget Battle – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Talented home cooks must save money, time and headaches in the kitchen to create next-level meals. From dishes made only from pantry items to reimagined leftovers, their cooking abilities will be tested in two rounds of relatable challenges. They need to pinch pennies so they don't blow their budget, make thrifty and delicious brunches and elevated one-pot dinner party meals. Host Ree Drummond, along with a panel of rotating judges including, Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips and Justin Warner, will decide the winner. In the end, the best cook and savviest saver will take home the trophy and one year's worth of groceries.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Black Ink Crew Chicago – Season 7 Summer Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 The 9MAG crew keeps growing, and Ryan must work harder than ever to manage the egos, ambitions and talent of his artists while also taking his own tattoo game to new heights.

– Season 7 Summer Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 Hard Knocks: Traning Camp with the Detroit Lions – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HBO HBO Sports and NFL Films team up for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League with HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS. The five-episode season debuts TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) with additional hour-long episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the September 6 season finale. The first sports-based reality series, and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV, will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on I Just Killed My Dad – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Iron Chef Brazil – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Great chefs of Brazilian haute cuisine enter the arena to battle! New talents from the national cuisine face a starred selection of Iron Chefs in exciting duels. In the big decision, only one challenger fights for the season title.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on My Big Fat Fabulous Life – Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Whitney is back and facing some larger than life struggles this season. The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized and her road to recovery uncertain. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time. Meanwhile, things get tricky for Whitney when she mixes business and pleasure by hiring her ex-boyfriend to help with her online fitness videos. Will Whitney’s relationship with the French man prove to be as strong as she thought or must all good things come to an end?

– Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Password – Series Premiere – 10/9c on NBC Legendary game show “Password” returns to NBC with a fresh new edition starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer along with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests including: Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor. The series kicks off with a two-night premiere event on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. The premiere features Fallon and Hamm competing in an episode dedicated to the late Betty White, a frequent player of the game and wife of the original “Password” host Allen Ludden. In each of the hour-long episodes, a celebrity and Fallon will pair up with contestants over two games. Players from each team guess a secret password using only one-word clues in an effort to take home up to $25,000. The season also features legacy contestants from 1980’s versions of “Password” as they try their luck once again to see if they still have what it takes to win.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Reasonable Doubt – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – Mystery – TV-14 Two investigators re-examine controversial murder cases to help the desperate families of those convicted decide if it's time to appeal or accept the guilty verdict once and for all.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – Mystery – TV-14 School Tales: The Series – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix School Tales The Series takes audiences through haunted schools that will bring back their own nostalgic memories of chilling schoolyard stories. The young-blood cast embarking on this horror adventure include Kay Lertsittichai, Nutchapan Paramacharoenroj, Panisara Rikulsurakan, Jennis Oprasert, Siwat Jumlongkul, Thasorn Klinnium, Shinaradee Anupongpichart, Patchanan Jiajirachote, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, Thongchai Thongkanthom, Punnavich Pattanasiri, Waratthip Kittisiripaisan, Tonhon Tantivejakul, Pattadon Janngeon, Nalinthip Phoemphattharasakun, Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana and Wachirawit Ruangwiwat.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Tales – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Music – TV-14 Hip-hop record producer Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo redefines the music genre in a completely new way for television. "Tales," described by BET as a scripted anthology series of "song stories," uses lyrics of hip-hop songs and reimagines them into mini-movies, each featuring a unique director, screenwriter and cast.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Music – TV-14

Wednesday, August 10th

New TV Shows

I Am Groot – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars. “I Am Groot,” five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel who voices Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Indian Matchmaking – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The job of Mumbai’s premier matchmaker is never over! Sima Taparia is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking S2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Instant Dream Home – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Hosted by Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home is part home renovation show and part heist movie! A group of families are in for the surprise of their lives, with their homes about to be totally transformed and radically improved from ho-hum to OMG…in just one day!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Locke & Key – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Resident Alien – Season 2 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on SYFY Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. The second half of Season 2 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action Asta (Sara Tomko) took to save Harry’s life. They must deal with the emotional fallout of the night all while searching for the alien baby – a search that leads to big realizations for each of them. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) attempts to sell Patience on a new resort, and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) fights the challenge of a lifetime

– Season 2 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – Streaming on Netflix Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist reveals through exclusive interviews how the most famous bank robbery in Argentina was carried out. In 2006, a group of men broke into a Buenos Aires bank, took 23 hostages, stole millions of dollars and jewelry from safes, then vanished. After the escape, the ex-wife of one of the thieves betrayed the perpetrators, who were tried and sentenced to prison terms. Finally the sentences were reduced and today they are free. How did the protagonists of this fact get away with it? In this revealing documentary, those responsible for the act tell all the details of how the perfect hit was produced.

– Streaming on Heartsong – Streaming on Netflix God created humans. Then humans were bored. So, she created “Doms” – a tribe of gypsy nomads with multiple talents. Piroz is one of them. He plays the violin and with his brothers, they travel between villages playing music at the weddings and funerals. Piroz falls in love with Sümbül, who is a bride at a wedding they playing at. Sümbül’s heart also falls for Piroz in an instant. They start singing the exact same song which they thought only they knew. Wedding ends with a tragic fight between two families. Sümbül is now an unwanted bride who needs to be sacrificed. Piroz enters a struggle to save her loved one and his tribe becomes his biggest support. Piroz kidnaps and brings Sümbül into their nomad village. Sümbül's family does not accept this situation and they take up arms and go after her. Piroz is determined to not give up. His father Mirze, who was in the same trouble at the time, becomes the biggest supporter of Piroz. As Seymen Aga gets close to hunting Piroz and Sümbül down, the tribe moves the whole village to far away location, crossing a major river with all their belongings. As he is now sure that his son will live happily with his loved one, Mirze stays behind and fights back the bad guys with her violin and sharp lyrics.

– Streaming on

Thursday, August 11th

New TV Shows

Alone: Frozen – Series Premiere – 9/8c on History Channel – Reality – TV-PG "Alone" veterans must use their skills, experience and 10 items to survive 50 brutal days along the frigid and windswept coast of Labrador, Canada.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on History Channel – Reality – TV-PG Bump – U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on The CW BUMP is an Australian comedy-drama series about Olympia (‘Oly’) Chalmers-Davis (Nathalie Morris, “Almost Paradise,” “One Lane Bridge”), an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she’s going. Her boyfriend, doctor’s son Lachie (Peter Thurnwald, “King Kong: Skull Island,” “Thor: Ragnarok”), ticks all the right boxes; she and her best friend, Reema (Safia Arain, “One Lane Bridge,” “Black Christmas”), share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world.

– U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on DOTA: Dragon's Blood – Book 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

– Book 3 Premiere – Streaming on Faking It: R. Kelly – Special – Streaming on discovery+ For more than two decades, music superstar R. Kelly tried to hide his secret life as a serial sex offender. But were the clues in front of our eyes all the time? Faking It’s crack team of body language, linguistics and psychology experts put R. Kelly’s interviews under the microscope. Was his attraction to underage girls evident? Were his denials that he paid victims ‘hush money’ believable? As well as frame-by-frame analysis of his media appearances, this film charts R. Kelly’s journey from busking on the streets of his hometown Chicago to global fame, wealth and adoration. With an estimated 100 million record sales to his name, the music world celebrated the so-called ‘King of R&B’ as a genius. But were his dark secrets and lies on display all along?

– Special – Streaming on Great Chocolate Showdown – U.S. Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW “Great Chocolate Showdown” is an ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series where 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative and exciting chocolate-based challenges. In order to survive the competition from week-to-week and avoid elimination, the chocoholic dessert-makers must dazzle our panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned ‘Great Chocolate Showdown Champion’ and wins the $50,000 grand prize.

– U.S. Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on It's CompliPlated – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Vegan foodie and author-actress Tabitha Brown hosts four chefs as they compete in three rounds of cooking challenges to create dishes that will please judge Maneet Chauhan and a rotating panel of guest judges, each with a very particular palate and tricky food requirements. From a taste of Southern hospitality using only plant-based ingredients and a comfort food gluten-free noodle dish to an Instagram-worthy dinner party without fruits or vegetables, these unique cooking battles showcase how to make delicious food under any circumstance.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G The Ms. Pat Show – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Comedy – TV-MA Fresh off an explosive critically acclaimed first season that scored a 100 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, Pat and her lovable family return for a second season August 11. The "grown folks sitcom," complete with unfiltered language, is based on Pat's incredible real life story of a teen mom and former convicted felon from inner city Atlanta turned suburban Indiana mom. Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, which has already taken on profound topics including non-binary pronouns, school shootings, drug addiction, racism and child abuse, finds the Carson Family moving from a period of adjusting to a white suburban neighborhood, into a season of growth in these new surroundings. This modern, multi-generational African American family, navigating life’s twists and turns against the backdrop of current cultural chaos, explores self-love and past traumas. Most importantly, Pat confronts her own demons with plenty of laughs and even a few tears along the way, as only she can do.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Comedy – TV-MA Send Help – Series premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR Send Help is a half-hour dramedy following Fritz Jean-Baptiste (Jean Elie), a first-generation Haitian American actor who is on top of the world, since landing a starring role on fictional hit TV show, This Can’t Be Us…all while being the sole support system for his incredibly demanding Haitian family, reeling from a recent tragedy. Fritz is firing on all cylinders, until he receives a fateful call delivering the news of his shows’ cancellation. As Fritz struggles to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, and high maintenance family, he leans on his closest friends and confidantes…Patrick Cantave (Catfish Jean, Survivor’s Remorse), Nicole Cooper (Courtney Taylor, Insecure) and Sebastian “Simp” Gauyo (Amin Joseph, Snowfall

– Series premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR Trolls: TrollsTopia – Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock In TrollsTopia anything is possible with a little teamwork, glitter and a lot of FUN!When Val’s vacation doesn’t go to plan and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?!

Why Not Us: Southern Dance – Series Premiere – Streaming on ESPN+ For over 50 years, the Dolls have set the standard for collegiate dance lines nationwide. Powered by the booming sounds of the school’s marching band, the Human Jukebox, the Dancing Dolls push the envelope with every performance, creating unique choreography stemming from their diverse dance backgrounds. Beyond the field, the Dolls are role models in their communities and represent what it means to be strong Black women, pushing the culture with their talent and artistry.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story – Streaming on Netflix From Netflix, Pulse Films, a division of VICE Media Group, and Flower Films comes a raw and immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. As he faces the sharpening stakes and intensifying disconnect between how the world sees him and who he knows himself to be, the pressure to keep on the course or be true to himself comes to a career and life-defining turning point. Stay on Board is Leo's journey balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture, which ultimately leads him to the punkest thing imaginable.

– Streaming on

Friday, August 12th

New TV Shows

Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days – Special – Streaming on Peacock No Bad Days is a comedy special that explores the difficult journey of losing a loved one. Grief can feel impossible to navigate, but comedian Alyssa Limperis finds humor and lightness in this hilarious, feel-good hour.

– Special – Streaming on Children of the Underground – Series Premiere – 8/7c on FX Children of the Underground tells the pulse-pounding true story of charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not. Stepping out into the spotlight of daytime TV talk shows to raise awareness for the cause, Yager placed herself in the crosshairs of the FBI, setting off a highly publicized trial that raised the specter of a dark side to the movement. When she helped the ex-wife and children of the wealthy banker who pioneered the ATM disappear, Yager finally met her match and a loud public reckoning was at hand. Was Faye Yager actually the saint so many people made her out to be? Enter the true story of her Underground and learn the tangled truth about this visionary but haunted heroine.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Cosmic Love – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth). Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology? The show's astrologers, best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), guide our singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer).

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygård – Series Premiere – 9/8c on STARZ The three-part original documentary series features exclusive interviews with survivors, never-before-seen photos and video footage. This documentary dissects the culture and events that enabled disgraced fashion designer Peter Nygård to allegedly abuse his power for more than four decades.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Five Days at Memorial – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Hamster & Gretel – Series Premiere – 9:35/8:35c on Disney Channel “Hamster & Gretel” introduces Kevin and his younger sister, Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet, Hamster, to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

– Series Premiere – 9:35/8:35c on A League of Their Own – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Lucy's School – Special – Streaming on Apple TV+ The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

– Special – Streaming on A Model Family – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A crime thriller that takes place as Dong-ha, the ordinary head of the household on the verge of bankruptcy and divorce, accidentally discovers the dead man's money and is desperately intertwined with a criminal organization.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Never Have I Ever – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Competition – TV-14 Mystery celebrities make their way to a new stage where they will craft unique drag personas, get mentored by werk room legends and compete for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Competition – TV-14 This Fool – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

13: The Musical – Streaming on Netflix Following his parents’ divorce, 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) uproots from New York City with his mother Jessica (Debra Messing). With his Bar Mitzvah fast approaching, Evan is devastated that he must leave all his friends, his father (Peter Hermann) and his rabbi (Josh Peck) behind. But upon arriving at his grandmother’s (Rhea Perlman) house in small-town Walkerton, Indiana, he hatches a plan to win new friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. As an outsider navigating the complicated social circles of his new school, Evan quickly finds out he’s not the only one grappling with the all too familiar anxieties of eighth grade. While his new friends Patrice (Gabriella Uhl) and Archie (Jonathan Lengel) fret over the fate of the planet and unrequited love, respectively, popular cheerleader Lucy (Frankie McNellis) desperately plots to stave off a first kiss between her crush Brett (JD McCrary) and best friend Kendra (Lindsey Blackwell). To make matters worse, Evan invites the popular kids to his party—who aren't fans of Patrice. With these competing interests in play, Evan faces the impossible task of bringing everyone happily together in time for his party, or else risk social ruin. Suddenly, turning 13 isn’t looking as good as it’s cracked up to be. Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

– Streaming on Day Shift – Streaming on Netflix Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

– Streaming on Mack & Rita – Exclusively In Theaters When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released — literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: “Aunt Rita” (Oscar-winner Diane Keaton). Freed from the constraints of other people’s expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparks a tentative romance with Mack’s adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan). A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, Mack & Rita celebrates being true to yourself at any age.

– Exclusively Post Malone: Runaway – Streaming on Freevee In September 2019, one of the most important artists of his generation embarked on a 37-date tour in North America. Filmed just before Covid-19 ground the world to a halt, the film reveals exclusive and unforgettable backstage access, live performances, intimate interviews and peels back the curtain of Post Malone’s world, taking viewers into the heart of this legendary tour.

– Streaming on Rogue Agent – Streaming on AMC ROGUE AGENT is the extraordinary and chilling story of career conman, Robert Freegard played by James Norton, with Gemma Arterton as Alice Archer, the woman who brought him down. Freegard was a master manipulator who convinced countless victims he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. He was at large for many years until he met the woman who would end his career. Initially falling for his charms, she became the architect of his downfall and her actions led to his conviction and arrest. A tale of lies, loyalty, fear and hope, this film will follow years of manipulation, investigation and the high-stakes manhunt that resulted in Freegard's capture and saved the life of his final victim.

– Streaming on Secret Headquarters – Streaming on Paramount+ While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world. Produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, the heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film stars Owen Wilson (“ Loki Grey’s Anatomy

– Streaming on She Is Not Your Daughter – 8/7c on LMN – NR When Kathy’s family is threatened, she discovers that her husband has kept a chilling secret from her for years: her teenage daughter is not really her own flesh and blood, and the past is now coming back to haunt them all in a deadly way. Alicia Leigh Willis, Emily Topper, and Jon Bridell star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Summering – Exclusively In Theaters – PG-13 As their last summer before middle school comes to a close, four best friends face the uncertainties of growing up and embark on their biggest adventure yet.

– Exclusively In Theaters – PG-13 Viagra: The Little Blue Pill That Changed the World – Streaming on discovery+ This is the untold story of a blue pill that changed the world. Developed against all odds, marketed like no drug in history, it unleashed a tidal wave of controversy. Using nostalgic 90s archives and an exciting mixture of exclusive interviews with the people who were there, including Dr. David Brown, known as the father of Viagra, Ian Osterloh, the Pfizer Inc. team leader who oversaw the top-secret clinical trials that proved the blue pill does indeed work, and Pfizer marketing team members Rooney Nelson, David Brinkley and Janice Lipsky. This is the drug that wrote the playbook of Big Pharma and changed sex forever.

– Streaming on

Saturday, August 13th

New TV Shows

South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert – Special – 10/9c on Comedy Central – Music – TV-MA Primus and Ween perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., in honor of the 25th anniversary of "South Park."

– Special – 10/9c on Comedy Central – Music – TV-MA

New Movies

In Love With My Partners Wife – 8/7c on Lifetime When detective Paul Ford discovers his partner, Frank, is abusing his wife Eve, Paul steps in to rescue her, but a vengeful Frank frames him for a murder. With Paul on the run from his fellow officers and Eve on the run from her husband, the two find themselves escaping into a heated love affair. Gina Vitori, Andrew Spach, Jonathan Stoddard star.

– 8/7c on Romance in Style – 8/7c on Hallmark – NR Ella's unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. Soon, Derek begins to realize that Ella's influence reaches far beyond the catwalk. Stars Jaicy Elliot, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Candice Huffine.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – NR The Princess – 8/7c on HBO The HBO Original documentary film THE PRINCESS is an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, directed by Academy Award® nominee Ed Perkins (“Black Sheep” “Tell Me Who I Am”) and produced by Lightbox, Academy Award®-winning Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire,” “Searching for Sugar Man,” “LA92″) and Emmy®-winning Jonathan Chinn (“LA92,” HBO’s “Tina” and “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm over Brooklyn”). The film debuts on SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 (8:00-9:50 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. THE PRINCESS had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

– 8/7c on

