5 Minute Disney: Which Walt Disney World Water Park Should You Visit?

With two excellent water parks at the Walt Disney World Resort, it can be hard to pick which one to visit. Luckily, we are here to help, with a new “5 Minute Disney” video that helps answer that question.
- Disney’s two water parks are Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach. Both are highly themed, with attractions for thrill seekers, families and kids, along with a lazy river and giant wave pool.
- Depending on where your priorities lie, however, one park might just come out on top if you only have the chance to visit one.
- In the video, our own Doobie runs down the attractions, food offerings and experiences of both parks, helping you decide which water park to visit on your next trip.
- It of course should be noted that Blizzard Beach is currently closed indefinitely for refurbishment. It will reopen in the future, but there is no confirmed reopening date at the moment.
- For more water park fun, check out our report from Typhoon Lagoon last week.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning