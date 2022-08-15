5 Minute Disney: Which Walt Disney World Water Park Should You Visit?

With two excellent water parks at the Walt Disney World Resort, it can be hard to pick which one to visit. Luckily, we are here to help, with a new “5 Minute Disney” video that helps answer that question.

Disney’s two water parks are Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach

Depending on where your priorities lie, however, one park might just come out on top if you only have the chance to visit one.

In the video, our own Doobie runs down the attractions, food offerings and experiences of both parks, helping you decide which water park to visit on your next trip.

It of course should be noted that Blizzard Beach is currently closed indefinitely for refurbishment. It will reopen in the future, but there is no confirmed reopening date at the moment.

