Photos: SeaWorld San Diego Celebrates National Roller Coaster Day by Hosting a Coaster Challenge

Yesterday was National Roller Coaster day, and SeaWorld San Diego celebrated by inviting media and influencers to experience its four roller coaster attractions in one day as part of an exciting Coaster Challenge.

I arrived at SeaWorld San Diego around noon and checked in to receive my Coaster Challenge credential.

Four roller coasters awaited during my visit: Journey to Atlantis (opened 2004), Manta (2012), Electric Eel (2018), and Emperor (2022)– and I immediately set out to complete the challenge.

My first stop was Electric Eel, which I had been on once in the past, and admittedly kind of freaked me out last time around. There’s a “heartline roll” at the top of this coaster that might very well be the most thrilling moment of any of the rides at this park. But I put on a brave face and boarded, though I may have kept my eyes closed through this one.

Second on the list was Journey to Atlantis, which combines a roller coaster with a water ride– including a 60-foot plunge into a lake. I’ve always enjoyed this ride: it has some unique elements like memorable theming and an eight-story elevator section that lifts you up for the second coaster-like drop.

My third stop was at SeaWorld San Diego’s newest roller coaster Emperor, which opened this past spring at the park. I had not been on this attraction yet, so I was very excited to finally board. It reminded me a lot of Knott’s Berry Farm’s HangTime, which is a similar “dive” roller coaster in design. Emperor is a lot of fun and definitely worth a visit if you haven’t experienced it, or even for a return trip.

The last roller coaster I had to check off my list was Manta, which might be the tamest and most accessible of the four but is still pretty thrilling overall. Manta features an interesting launch sequence where the train is surrounded by projected images of sea life, though this section of the ride has certainly seen better days. Still, this “family coaster” is reminiscent of the newer Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in its intensity level, and because of that it’s probably the one most guests will board during their visits.

As a bonus, I also enjoyed Shipwreck Rapids, as I thought it might be a good idea to get wet one more time before wrapping up my day.

SeaWorld then held a Craft Beer Festival tasting for invited guests, where those who had completed the Coaster challenge received a cool commemorative t-shirt in honor of the day at the park.

We were also reminded that the Craft Beer Festival begins this Friday, August 19th, and that guests can get the best value by purchasing a 2023 SeaWorld San Diego Fun Card ($99.99), which includes unlimited visits for all of next year plus the rest of this year. Upcoming seasonal events (accessible with the price of admission) include the Halloween Spooktacular, Christmas Celebration, and of course the aforementioned Craft Beer Festival.

For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit SeaWorld San Diego’s official website.