Video/Photos: Knott’s Scary Farm Previews 2022 Haunt’s Food, Merchandise, and Art at Knott’s Berry Farm

It’s almost time to re-enter the fog at Knott’s Scary Farm, one of Southern California’s most enduringly popular Halloween-time haunt events.

Last week, Knott’s Berry Farm hosted a memorable media preview night to show off this year’s Scary Farm food, beverage, and merchandise offerings. In the video interviews and photos below, check out some of the many delightfully delectable dishes, eerie adult drinks, and must-own merchandise– all themed to the spookiest time of the year at Knott’s.

Watch Food and beverage preview for Knott's Scary Farm and Knott's Spooky Farm 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

First up, Knott’s is really going above and beyond in making it known that they are emphasizing the food and beverage menu at this year’s Scary Farm and Spooky Farm. There are so many delicious items available– including the ones we were able to try at the media preview like the Angry Autumn Salad, Chicken and Spicy Sausage Gumbo with Frog Leg garnish, the Spooky Crabby Sushi Roll, and several more– that Southern California foodies will find a happy home at this haunt.

Watch Merchandise preview for Knott's Scary Farm and Knott's Spooky Farm 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

Next up is this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm and Knott’s Spooky Farm merchandise, the highlight of which is a gorgeous-looking limited-edition tiki mug from Tiki Farm. There are also the usual t-shirts, mugs, pins, caps, and take-home treats to help commemorate your trip to the park and through its haunted mazes.

Watch "Into the Fog" art show preview for Knott's Scary Farm 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

Lastly, we also got a look at this year’s “Into the Fog” art show, which celebrates the history of Knott’s Scary Farm through a collection of incredibly attractive fan-made artwork, all of which will be available to view and purchase at Knott’s Berry Farm when the haunt begins.

Knott’s Scary Farm runs on select nights from Thursday, September 22 through Monday, October 31. For additional details and to purchase advance tickets to the haunt event, be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.