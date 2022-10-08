Remy and Phoenix’s Incredible Journeys Take Center Stage on “Big City Greens”

This week’s Big City Greens is still back in the country, and Remy is trying to get used to life on the farm while someone else from Big City might be coming out to the country for an extended stay.

Farmer Remy

Remy wakes up bright, early, and relaxed for another calm country day when he discovers that the Greens have already been awake for hours working on the farm. Wanting to be part of the action, Remy takes up the idea of farming and wants to help however he can, so he spends the day with Nancy and Tilly tending to the animals while Cricket and Bill go off to drive the tractor.

It’s a driving lesson for Cricket today, and you and I are probably as nervous as Bill is. Cricket behind the wheel of a piece of heavy farm machinery seems like a bad idea, right? Fortunately, Bill is very cautious (as he should be) and goes over the fundamentals.

Turns out, Cricket is actually a decent driver, it's only when his overbearing father gets involved that he actually screws up and destroys things, or runs the tractor haywire. After panicking, Bill teaches him every minute detail of the tractor, and Cricket suggests he go test the tire pressure. While Bill does this, Cricket steals the tractor and drives it away to show to his father that he can be trusted and that he knows what he is doing. Even when Bill is furious he realizes that Cricket is a good driver and calms down quite a bit.

Remy is trying to help milk a cow, but needs to develop a bond with her as Tilly suggests. All his attempts are for not, and he finds himself getting kicked in the face and launched across the barn. He attempts to feed the animal, but accidentally feeds the cow manure in lieu of actual feed. All of this in an attempt to discover if he has enough “Country Grit” to be a farmer.

Well, whether he has it or not, he’s about to discover something about himself because he is inadvertently left alone with the cow as she goes into labor. While Tilly and Nancy are experts in this, a series of unfortunate events has led to Remy being trapped with the cow without help, so he must do it on his own. The ladies get Cricket, Bill, and the Tractor to move all the hay bales that are trapping Remy with the cow, and as soon as they get the bales moved, they discover Remy there with the calf and covered in goop, having successfully helped the cow give birth.

Country Grit is something you get, not that you already have, and Remy is definitely getting some of it. He just needs to bathe for a few days now.

Homeward Hound

As we kind of learned last week, Tilly doesn’t know where Saxon is. This is brought to fever pitch in this episode as Tilly is panicking and can’t find her homemade friend in any of her boxes. Fortunately, Phoenix sees this happening and recalls that she saw Saxon getting knocked out of a box of Tilly’s belongings and under the stairs during the big move back to the country.

As such, we venture into one of the rarely seen aspects of the series, an episode from the farm animal’s point of view as talking Phoenix and several of the other animals set out to save Saxon and bring him back to the country for Tilly.

Back at Gramma’s house in Big City, we check in on Gloria and Gramma as they get ready for a night on the town. Almost instantly, Gloria knows that something is wrong considering that Alice has never acted like this before. Regardless they don their club-finest clothing and head out to dance. While at the club, Alice is unhinged, buying drinks (soda) for everyone with her pennies and dancing the night away. Gloria is asked to get her out since she’s ruining the vibe for everyone else and opts to check her SnapAGram instead, where Alice has made her own account and started following Gloria. Curiosity getting the best of her, Gloria scrolls through all of the pictures and finds her posting her most recent encounter with someone wearing a trucker’s cap, live from the club. As Gloria goes over, we hear Alice saying that he reminds her of her son, and asks him to come over for cookies. The girl he’s with could also take the place of her granddaughter.

Gloria grabs Alice and the pair leave, heading back home where it’s clear that Alice misses her family. She can’t go visit them right after they left though, even though Gloria offers to hold down the fort if she wanted to leave.

Inside Gramma’s house, Phoenix has arrived but her plans to rescue Saxon are thwarted by the most cleverly named character in the series, the rooster, Cogburn. He plans to destroy Saxon so that the family will blame the dog, and Phoenix will no longer be the queen of the animals on the farm.

Fortunately, Phoenix’s barnyard friends that followed her are able to take out Cogburn and and Saxon is saved, just in time for Alice and Gloria to come home and find Bill’s farm animals in her living room, giving her a reason to go back into the country and see her family.

While we are led to think that Gramma is just visiting the family and dropping off the animals, turns out she has a lot of luggage with her and might be staying for a while. Looks like Gramma just went out to the country too.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier seasons and episodes of the series now streaming on Disney+.