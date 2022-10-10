Photos / Recap: Guided Tours Return to Disneyland with “Walt’s Main Street Story” and Walt Disney’s Apartment

For the first time since the global pandemic shut down Disneyland Resort two and a half years ago, guided tours have returned to Disneyland with the new “Walt’s Main Street Story” tour. Another tour entitled “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” will also become available later this fall.

This past Friday I visited Disneyland and took part in “Walt’s Main Street Story,” which takes guests around Main Street, USA and up into Walt Disney’s private apartment above the Town Square fire station, all hosted by an informative and delightfully friendly tour guide across roughly 90 minutes at the Happiest Place On Earth.

I checked in 15 minutes before my tour began at the Tour Gardens next to Disneyland’s City Hall in Town Square. I was provided with a credential for “Walt’s Main Street Story” and told that a treat would be given to all guests at the conclusion of the tour. As someone with celiac disease, I was very glad to learn that a gluten-free option was available as an alternative for the treat. There were also optional Disneyland-branded fans available for guests who might be feeling hot, as at least half of the tour takes place outside.

Our extremely welcoming tour guide Sandra made sure everyone was comfortable and then got us on our way, stopping at multiple locations in Town Square, and then onward down Main Street, USA. As a Disneyland regular I was already familiar with a lot of the information presented during the tour, but anyone looking to learn more about the history of and inspiration for Main Street will certainly find the “Walt’s Main Street Story” tour guides full of fascinating, fun information. We stopped at the Main Street Cinema, Refreshment Corner, and other storefronts before turning around and winding back down toward Town Square.

I think guests (especially those from out of town) will absolutely get a kick out of taking a spin around Main Street and learning about its origin and details, but the centerpiece of the “Walt’s Main Street Story” tour is absolutely the extended visit to Walt Disney’s famous apartment. Here, guests will have the unique opportunity to look around this living space used by Walt and his family during Disneyland’s early years as the tour guide provides about 15-20 minutes’ worth of facts and history about these hallowed quarters. It’s a rare opportunity to step foot into Disney history, and while self-shot photos are not allowed in the apartment, a Disney PhotoPass photographer will snap pictures of guests at the end of the tour. Then the experience concludes with a never-before-offered visit to the private second-floor patio outside the apartment, where refreshments and the aforementioned treats are served. It’s unusual to get a new perspective on Main Street, USA– not to mention Disneyland in general– so I definitely appreciated that aspect of the tour. And overall I would say that guests who are willing to spend the extra money will certainly find it worthwhile.

“Walt’s Main Street Story” tours are available daily at Disneyland in Anaheim, California for a cost of $160 per person ages three and older. For additional information and to book tour reservations in advance, be sure to visit Disneyland’s official website.