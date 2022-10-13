“Star Wars Rebels” Rewatch – Princess Leia Appears, Mandalorians Strike, and Purrgil Assist in Episodes 26-30

Today we continue our rewatch of Star Wars Rebels with episodes 26 through 30 of the popular Lucasfilm animated series.

Star Wars Rebels stars the vocal talents of Taylor Gray as Ezra Bridger, Vanessa Marshall as Hera Syndulla, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, Steven Blum as Zeb Orrelios, Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren, and series co-creator Dave Filoni as Chopper.

Episode 26: “Legacy” – Ezra convinces the crew that he must return to Lothal after having a dream about his parents and a white Lothcat. But when the Empire attacks Garel, Hera and the Ghost (along with Zeb and Sabine) must stay behind to protect the rebel fleet while Kanan, Ezra, and Chopper escape in the Phantom. On Lothal, the two Jedi encounter the former governor of Lothal, Ryder Azadi (voiced by character actor Clancy Brown of The Shawshank Redemption and many other roles), who informs Ezra that his parents were killed during an attempted prison escape.

Episode 27: “A Princess On Lothal” – Still reeling from learning about the death of his parents, Ezra must help Kanan secure new ships for the Rebellion as a gift from Alderaan. Accompanying the delivery to Lothal is Princess Leia Organa (Gilmore Girls’ Julie Dolan), who insists that the rebels make it look as though they are stealing the ship, so as not to endanger Alderaan’s precarious relationship with the Empire. After several complications arise and the Ghost finally catches up with our other heroes, the new ships safely fall into the hands of the Alliance.

Episode 28: “The Protector of Concord Dawn” – The rebels attempt to map a new smuggling route through the Concord Dawn system, which is controlled by a group of Mandalorians who turn out to be working for the Empire. When Hera is nearly killed in a space battle with these “Protectors,” Kanan and Sabine travel down to the planet to confront their leader, Fenn Rau (Kevin McKidd from Trainspotting). Kanan remembers Rau from the Mandalorian’s time helping the Republic during the Clone Wars and attempts to negotiate with him, but Sabine takes a more aggressive approach and challenges Rau to a duel. Our heroes ultimately take Rau into custody and he allows the rebels safe passage through Concord Dawn.

Episode 29: “Legends of the Lasat” – Ezra receives a tip from Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings) that two members of the Lasat species have been captured by the Empire, information Hondo had because he was of course the one who sold them. Chava the Wise (Grey Griffin) and Gron (Gary Anthony Williams) are reunited with their kinsman Zeb and explain that they are searching for a new homeworld for their people. With some encouragement and in a desperate attempt to escape Imperial pursuers , Zeb uses his Bo-rifle to chart the location of the planet Lira San, which turns out to be the world on which the Lasat originated.

Episode 30: “The Call” – The Ghost crosses paths with a pod of whale-like space creatures called Purrgil while seeking to intercept an Imperial fuel source. Hera does not care for the Purrgil, because she lost several friends to their interruptions of hyperspace lanes. But once arriving at the Mining Guild station where the Empire gets their fuel, Ezra is able to form a bond with the giant creatures and the team uses their help to combat the attacking guild members and escape with some much-needed fuel. Eventually Ezra realizes that the Purrgil also need the gas to travel through space, and the crew is shocked to watch the creatures enter hyperspace through their own biological means.

Star Wars Rebels is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.