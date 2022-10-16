Six Spooky Roller Coasters at Theme Parks Across the U.S.

We’re well into the spookiest time of the year, the Halloween season, so I thought it would be fun to run through a list of some of the spookiest roller coasters that can be found in the United States, both past and present.

Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride – Universal Parks

The granddaddy of all spooky roller coasters has to be Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride at various Universal parks. The attraction effortlessly brings the spooky late 90s Mummy films to life. While the version in Hollywood is fun, the Orlando version really throws everything at you. Things start off with a creepy dark ride-esque section, complete with animatronics, fire effects and scary statues popping up out of nowhere. That then leads into a thrilling coaster, with multiple launches, backwards moments, and even a fake ending. Imhotep never fails to creep me out! And while it doesn’t necessarily fit the vibe of the attraction that well, the Brendan Fraiser coffee scene right at the end of the ride is truly iconic.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure – Islands of Adventure

Most of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has a fun vibe, but typical of Harry Potter, there’s one part that leans a little closer to the darkness. That of course would be the part where you become entangled in Devil’s Snare. What was an outdoor coaster has now gone inside for a creepy, atmospheric show scene. That scene, in addition to being just a little creepy, also provides one of the best surprises of the attraction (which I won’t spoil here).

Mystery Mine – Dollywood

A mysterious mine awaits riders, who are taunted by the creepy, but instantly catchy music that plays nearby. Now, I will admit that the ride is a little rough, mostly due to the bulky over-the-shoulder restraints. However, the theming on this ride is absolutely incredible! I don’t want to give too much away, as it will really spoil the true surprises located within. The first half of the ride is pretty fun, starting off with an atmospheric section prior to the first lift hill. But beginning with the second lift hill, that’s where this ride truly gets incredible. If you can avoid the slight head-banging, then Mystery Mine is honestly one of the best coasters out there.

Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy – Disneyland

Ghost Galaxy was a Halloween overlay of Space Mountain at both Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland, that ran at the Anaheim park until 2018. This overlay, originally created for Hong Kong, was probably one of the scariest things ever installed in a Disney park (Alien Encounter notwithstanding, obviously). As guests approached the attraction and went through the queue, they would be bombarded with signs warning of the attraction’s intense nature. Now compared to things you’ll find at pretty much every other theme park during the Halloween season, Ghost Galaxy was pretty tame. However, by Disney standards, it actually was pretty spooky. Throughout the attraction, you would be chased by a ghost-like nebulae, timed along with a spooky soundtrack. This really was a brilliant way to give Space Mountain an overlay for the season, without taking away from what the attraction is. I for one hope it, or something similar, returns someday!

The Legend / The Raven – Holiday World

Okay, so this is definitely about two different coasters, but they share a lot of similarities. For those unaware, Holiday World is a holiday-themed park located in Santa Claus, Indiana. Originally opening as Santa Claus Land in 1946, the park expanded over the years to feature other American holidays, such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the Fourth of July. The Halloween section of the park features two wooden roller coasters, themed to spooky literary classics—The Legend, themed to The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and The Raven, themed to the poem of the same name from Edgar Allan Poe. While neither ride themselves are themed, they do feature forested locations, along with lightly themed station buildings. The Legend’s station is themed as Ichabod Crane’s schoolhouse, with a school bell ringing whenever a train dispatches.

Verbolten – Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Verbolten, a roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, allows guests to buckle-up for an Autobahn race through the Black Forest. Verbolten replaced the legendary Big Bad Wolf roller coaster at the park, and actually reused part of its layout. The highlight of the attraction is a launch into a themed, indoor section, themed around Germany’s Black Forest. Three different, spooky show scenes are possible inside the building: Spirit of the Forest, Lightning Storm and The Big Bad Wolf, in a nod to the former attraction. All three culminate in a drop track, leading into another launch and an outdoor section that follows the track layout of The Big Bad Wolf. Busch Gardens Williamsburg is one of my biggest bucket list parks to visit, and Verbolten is one of my most anticipated attractions there!