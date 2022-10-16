What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – October 16th-22nd

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The School for Good and Evil When: Wednesday, October 19th on Netflix What: A fairytale comedy directed by Paul Feig with an all-star cast that includes Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Rachel Bloom, and Sofia Wylie.

Raymond & Ray When: Friday, October 21st on Apple TV+ What: Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star as half-brothers who discover a new bond when they’re asked to bury their own father.

Black Adam When: Friday, October 21st exclusively in theaters What: Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, and Pierce Brosnan star in DC’s latest superhero blockbuster about an imprisoned man with the power of gods finally set free.

Ticket to Paradise When: Friday, October 21st exclusively in theaters What: Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite as exes forced back together in a romantic comedy that also stars Kaitlyn Dever as their daughter.

The Hair Tales When: Saturday, October 22nd on Hulu What: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey, Marsai Martin, and more lead a conversation about Black women’s identity, beauty, cultural and social contributions, and humanity.



Sunday, October 16th

New TV Shows

Masterpiece: Annika – U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on PBS Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, Last Tango in Halifax) stars as DI Annika Strandhed, the speedboat-driving head of Glasgow’s newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit, who juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter. Walker is joined by Jamie Sives (Guilt) as DS Michael McAndrews, Annika’s old colleague; Katie Leung (Harry Potter, Roadkill) as DC Blair Ferguson, the forensic brains behind the unit; and Ukweli Roach (Grantchester) as DS Tyrone Clarke, the new cop at the station. A police procedural with wit, Annika delighted critics during its recent UK broadcast. “The dialogue is so droll and the performances so charming I’m in for what fisherfolk call the long haul,” enthused the reviewer for The Guardian (UK) and The Times (UK) offered this praise, “Annika allows Walker to let loose a warm sense of humor.”

– U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on Masterpiece: Magpie Murders – U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on PBS A mystery author dies under suspicious circumstance, with his last book seemingly unfinished. This leaves two mysteries: What happened to him? And how does his latest potboiler end? Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread) stars as the author’s editor, Susan Ryeland, who assumes the role of detective in the case. Meanwhile, Tim McMullan (Patrick Melrose) plays the fictional sleuth in the incomplete novel, whose investigation parallels Susan’s. Based on Anthony Horowitz’s (Foyle’s War) ingenious bestselling novel, the six-part series also stars Conleth Hill, Michael Maloney, Alexandros Logothetis, and Claire Rushbrook.

– U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on Miss Scarlet & The Duke – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on PBS Season 2 opens a few months after the conclusion of Season 1: Eliza has solved a very personal case that vexed her throughout Season 1; her relationship with William (“the Duke”) continues to slowly simmer; and she continues to face the challenges of being a female private detective in male-dominated Victorian London.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on Step Up – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on STARZ Welcome to High Water – a next level incubator for new artistic talent, where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide in and out of the halls. High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom faces criminal charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies. His partner in business and in love, Collette Jones, struggles to maintain their empire and tour while simultaneously wrestling to step out of her role as the woman behind the man. Caught in the maelstrom are the talented young artists they've groomed and mentored in music and dance: Rigo, Poppy, Tal, Davis, Odalie and mysterious newcomer Angel, who all find that living your dream is more difficult – and exciting – than they once thought.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Love in Wolf Creek – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Sam sets out to save a pack of wild wolves and a conservation refuge with the help of the town’s handsome newcomer.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Perfect Harmony – 9/8c on Hallmark Pop singer Jack and Professor Barrett must put aside their differences when their best friends get married. But working together as Best Man and Maid of Honor will lead to a duet of a lifetime. Starring James Denton and Sherri Saum.

– 9/8c on

Monday, October 17th

New TV Shows

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat – Special – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Four fan-favorite kids bakers dare to return to a kitchen that has been transformed into a spooky Halloween haunt. Hosts Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan challenge them to create a Halloween mask pie using ingredients the bakers collect while trick-or-treating, but they must be wary of a sudden, shocking twist! What isn't scary is the impressive $10,000 prize package of baking tools and equipment that goes home with the best pie-maker!

– Special – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G No One Can Hear You Scream – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR Survivors and investigators tell the true stories of horrifying crimes in the most isolated corners of the country, and one thing is perfectly clear — no one is safe when they are alone.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! – Special – Streaming on Hulu From creator Justin Roiland (“ Solar Opposites

– Special – Streaming on Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March – Special – 9/8c on PBS Following the aftermath of the March 2021 mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta, this new film chronicles how the Asian American community came together to fight back against hate. Offering a conversation about race, class and gender, the film takes a deep dive into this critical moment of racial reckoning, exploring the struggles and triumphs, progress and setbacks, discrimination and achievements of AAPI communities.

– Special – 9/8c on The Vow Part Two – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere, THE VOW, PART TWO offers a rare view into Raniere's innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters, and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys engage in a trial in the national spotlight. HBO Documentary Films presents THE VOW, PART TWO.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Get bready for Waffles and Mochi to blast off on their tastiest adventure yet as they open their very own restaurant. As chefs, the two traveling taste-buddies serve up sweet, salty and spicy dishes inspired by the ingredients from their incr-edible explorations. The new season features familiar faces like Mrs. Obama and world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities from all over the globe who all share the same passion for food and fun!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, October 18th

New TV Shows

Black Ink Crew New York – Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 First Black Ink conquered Harlem, then the world. Go inside the studios of New York City's reigning tattoo empire in this reality series following the ambitious careers and personal dramas of the city's top artists.

– Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 Body Cam – Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Raw, intense, and action-packed, BODY CAM uses body cam footage to show the dangerous, fast-moving situations officers face and the life-or-death decisions they must make in the blink of an eye.

– Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live from Los Angeles – Special – Streaming on Netflix Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium in his new special Stadium Fluffy: Live From Los Angeles. Filmed at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, Gabriel hilariously shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

– Special – Streaming on The Murder Tapes – Season 7 Part 2 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Homicide investigations unfold through dramatic real footage in this groundbreaking series. Over the course of each episode of THE MURDER TAPES, viewers hear first hand from the homicide detective that handled the investigation and get an up-close perspective of each case using raw, unfiltered footage from body cams at the crime scene, surveillance cameras and interrogation room video.

– Season 7 Part 2 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Somebody Feed Phil – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

– Volume 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

LiSA Another Great Day – Streaming on Netflix This documentary explores the true face of LiSA, a popular Japanese singer well known in Japan as well as abroad for her numerous hit songs such as the theme song of “Demon Slayer”.

– Streaming on Mama's Boy – 9/8c on HBO MAMA’S BOY centers around the upbringing of the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “Milk,” Dustin Lance Black. Traveling back to the places where he grew up, Black explores his childhood roots, gay identity and close relationship with his mother, who overcame childhood polio, abusive marriages and Mormon dogma, while becoming Black’s emotional rock and ultimately, the inspiration for his activism. With a wealth of personal photographs and candid memories from Black’s family, colleagues, and friends, MAMA’S BOY embraces the personal to tell a universally hopeful tale of resilience and reconciliation through the power of love and shared stories. HBO Documentary Films presents MAMA’S BOY, LD Entertainment presents an Amblin Television Production, a Playtone Production, in association with Nedland Media.

– 9/8c on

Wednesday, October 19th

New TV Shows

After Happily Ever After – Series Premiere – 10/9c on BET – Reality – NR On each installment of the eight-episode reality series, Bow Wow will throw a Singles Party with a new group of potential prospects for the daters. These parties, however, are only attended by the Ex-spouses so that they can determine who might be best suited for their former partner. The Exes will invite one of the prospects to move into the house to date their former spouse for 48 hours. At the end of the two days, the dater will then decide if they will keep the prospect or send them back to the singles pool and have another opportunity to meet someone new. Are Exes the most equipped candidates to help these daters meet their next love? In this environment, will old feelings resurface while watching their former partner fall in love with someone new? Will they realize their Ex is still the one? Or will they find a new love in their after happily ever after?

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on BET – Reality – NR American Horror Story : NYC – Season 11 – 10/9c on FX AHS:NYC will feature an all-star cast including Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The Emmy and Golden Globe winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 10 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.

– Season 11 – 10/9c on Documentary Now! – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on IFC – Comedy – TV-14 The hilarious Documentary Now! officially returns later this year for a fourth season — or, as host Dame Helen Mirren will tell you, season 53 — delivering new takes on popular documentaries.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on IFC – Comedy – TV-14 The Green Glove Gang – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on In the Soop: Friendcation – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Park Seojun, Peakboy, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik, and V, the well-known friend group of the entertainment industry, enjoy spending any time they get to have together. In the winter of 2022, a friend's surprise proposal sends them on a four-day friendcation to Goseong in Gangwon-do. Witness how they spend their time as they become their true selves together. In a story of friendship, this is a travel record of five friends who mean more than family.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Love is Blind – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive twelve-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Notre-Dame – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned. It’s about the destiny of men and women who have their own fire to put out. As the Paris firefighters try to stop the flames from spreading in the Cathedral, the show also follows characters being put through the wringer – they will have to fight each other, love each other, come across each other, hate each other, smile at or help each other – so that, in the end, they may have a chance to start all over again.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks – Streaming on Peacock THE REBELLIOUS LIFE OF MRS. ROSA PARKS tells the unexpected story of Rosa Parks and her life beyond the historic bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama. The documentary turns Parks’ story on its head revealing the intent behind her activism, her radical politics and the true extent of her courage. With a wealth of video footage, exclusive audio of Rosa Parks herself and a wide range of interview subjects including activists, celebrities and Rosa Parks’ own family, the film paints an honest and evocative picture of her defiant spirit, the countless hardships she faced and how her legacy continues today in the long path toward justice and equality.

– Streaming on The School for Good and Evil – Streaming on Netflix In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real life fairytale first.

– Streaming on The Stranger – Streaming on Netflix Produced by See-Saw Films, Anonymous Content and Blue Tongue Films, and starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, the film revolves around two strangers who strike up a conversation on a long journey. One, a suspect in an unsolved missing person’s case; the other, an undercover operative on his trail. Their uneasy friendship is at the core of this tightly wrought thriller, based on the true story of one of the largest investigations and undercover operations in Australia.

– Streaming on

Thursday, October 20th

New TV Shows

Inside Amy Schumer – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ On INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, comedian Amy Schumer shares her real thoughts about our effed up world in short scenes with some other funny people. This season’s sketches include “Colorado,” “Home Spanx,” “Gratitude,” “Fart Park,” “Second Amendment,” “The Last Noelle” and “Flatuda,” among others. In addition to Schumer, season five features Amber Tamblyn, Bridget Everett, Cara Delevinge, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Olivia Munn and Tim Meadows, and returning writers Christine Nangle, Tami Sagher, Jon Glaser and Jeremy Beiler. Meadows, Derek Gaines, Jaye McBride and Georgie Aldaco also join the writing staff this season. Paramount+ has already released two sketches from the new season, “Colorado” and “Home Spanx.”

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Legacy – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max In a time of upheaval and uncertainty, will the turbulence that the three heiresses face unite them to set aside their differences and save their family business, or will it prove to be their undoing?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on One of Us Is Lying – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Based on Karen M. McManus’s #1 New York Times best-selling novel, ONE OF US IS LYING is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

V/H/S/99 – Streaming on Shudder In V/H/S/99, which debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. The film features five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.

– Streaming on

Friday, October 21st

New TV Shows

28 Days Haunted – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America's most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Acapulco – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Acapulco" tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.

Barbarians – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix One year after the Varus Battle the Roman troops have returned to Germania, stronger than ever, and Ari is confronted with his Roman past once more. His brother has joined the Roman side in order to punish Ari for his betrayal of Rome. While Thusnelda and Ari join forces to unite the tribes against Rome, Folkwin ominously challenges the gods.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on From Scratch – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Inspired by the memoir, From Scratch is a cross-cultural love story that follows Amahle "Amy" Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña) an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. Their whirlwind romance faces many unforeseen challenges, including their very different cultural backgrounds; true to real life, it is also infused with lightheartedness and moments of humor that exist alongside the more serious ones. But when Lino is faced with unimaginable health challenges and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together to create an extended family unlike any they could have imagined, proving that love crosses all borders.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ghostwriter – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends work to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on High: Confessions of a Teenage Drug Mule – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Joe Bob's Jaunted Halloween Hangout – Special – Streaming on Shudder For his fourth Halloween special on Shudder, the World’s Foremost Drive-In Movie Critic leaves no plastic skull, fake spider, or foam tombstone behind in his mission to celebrate the Samhain season the RIGHT way for once! Leaving nothing to chance, Joe Bob and Darcy enlist the help of a special surprise guest.

– Special – Streaming on Love During Lockup – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on WE tv – Reality – NR Couples navigate Love During Lockup. They face unique challenges from their first video dates and love letters, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system. Will their love last until the release?

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on WE tv – Reality – NR Modern Love Tokyo – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Modern Love is rebooted with a new look, a new setting in Tokyo, and a new cast and creators representing Japan. Like the original Modern Love, Modern Love Tokyo is based on a column of the same title that appeared in The New York Times. This time, in order to make the story more familiar to Japanese audience in Tokyo, new essays suitable for adaptation were selected and dramatized. Modern Love Tokyo is a seven-episode romantic comedy anthology series, one of the seven episodes of which will be animated. Each story, which depicts various forms of love in a variety of expressive ways, will bring laughter and tears and move the hearts of people everywhere.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on ONI: Thunder God's Tale – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Peripheral – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), her Marine veteran brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), and their dying mother live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032. As their mother’s health deteriorates and the medical bills add up, Flynne and Burton make extra money playing simulations (Sims). The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, “jockeying” for high-paying customers to beat challenging game levels. When Burton is offered a chance to beta test a new Sim, it’s Flynne who ends up playing, pretending to be her brother. The Sim takes place in London and it tasks Flynne with breaking into a corporation known as the Research Institute—to steal a valuable secret. When the assignment goes badly wrong, Flynne begins to realize the Sim is more real than she ever could have imagined. The London she’s exploring exists in the future…year 2099. And what Flynne has uncovered in the Research Institute has put her and her family in grave peril. There are people from the future who want to use Flynne for the information she’s stolen…and there are others who want Flynne dead. Flynne encounters Wilf (Gary Carr) in Future London, a man who may be the key to unlocking the mystery at hand. But first, in her present, Flynne and Burton, along with his former elite military unit, must rally to save themselves from forces intent on killing them—forces sent from the future to reclaim the vital secret Flynne stole.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pokémon Ultimate Journeys – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Vale Dos Esquecidos – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A group of young people venture through a place lost in time and full of mysteries to unravel.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

20th Century Girl – Streaming on Netflix A videotape received one winter brings back memories of 1999 for Bo-ra, then a 17-year-old who played Cupid for her best friend Yeon-doo, in this story of romance from a first-love point of view.

– Streaming on Argentina, 1985 – Streaming on Prime Video Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta.

– Streaming on Bad Nanny – 8/7c on LMN – NR Consumed with envy and resentment, a woman becomes a nanny to her half sister's daughter and starts to wreak havoc on both of their lives.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Black Adam – Exclusively In Theaters In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

– Descendant – Streaming on Netflix Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths", “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and historic discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today. A special jury prize winner at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Descendant is a Higher Ground and Night Tide production, in association with Two One Five Entertainment.

– Streaming on Matriarch – Streaming on Hulu After an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura Birch (Jemima Rooper) escapes from the high-stakes pressure of the advertising world to return to her roots. Accepting an invitation home from her estranged mother (Kate Dickie), Laura hopes the time away in the secluded English village will help calm the demons raging inside of her. She soon discovers that the locals of the town are all protecting an unspeakably dark secret—a secret that involves not only her mother but her own terrifying destiny as well. The film stars Jemima Rooper, Kate Dickie, Sarah Paul, Franc Ashman, and Keith David Bartlett.

– Streaming on Noel Next Door – 8/7c on Hallmark A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart. Starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier.

– 8/7c on Raymond & Ray – Streaming on AppleTV + Half brothers Raymond and Ray (Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor) reunite when their estranged father dies—and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him.

– Streaming on Ticket to Paradise – Exclusively In Theaters Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

–

Saturday, October 22nd

New TV Shows

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars – Series Premiere – 8/7c on The CW In each episode of CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: “the number one magician on the planet” (Las Vegas Sun), Criss Angel (“Criss Angel MINDFREAK,” “AMYSTIKA,” “RAW”), Emmy® Award-winning comedian Loni Love (“E! News”) and master magician Lance Burton. In each episode, the highest-scoring celebrity will win the coveted Golden Wand. The series is filmed on the AMYSTIKA stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas, with acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin (“Undercover Brother,” “A Star is Born”) serving as host.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on The Hair Tales – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis, “The Hair Tales” leads the audience through a revelatory journey connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes. The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, beauty, cultural and social contributions and humanity. Guests featured include the inimitable Oprah Winfrey, Emmy® nominee Issa Rae, GRAMMY nominees Chlöe Bailey and Chika, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and “ black-ish

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pit Bulls & Parolees – Season 19 Premiere – 9/8c on Animal Planet – Lifestyle – TV-PG Tia Maria Torres and her family at the Villalobos Rescue Center offer second chances to the dogs and humans who need them most. Parolees get a fresh start rescuing, rehabbing and finding homes for pit bulls, the world’s most misunderstood dog breed.

– Season 19 Premiere – 9/8c on Animal Planet – Lifestyle – TV-PG World's Funniest Animals – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is an all-new series hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) who, along and her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets. From Associated Television International, WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Destined at Christmas – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness but there’s a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together. Starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott.

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR Swindler Seduction – 8/7c on Lifetime When Louisa meets handsome and sweet Steve at a bar in Chicago, he seems like the perfect guy: an angel investor and entrepreneur who just sold a company for millions. 48 blissful, sexy hours and countless lies later, Steve disappears, and Louisa realizes she’s been swindled out of thousands of dollars. The police won’t help her but after Louisa finds out she’s pregnant, she sets out to track down Steve on her own, only to discover he has an identical twin, Mitch, and the brothers are both romantic con artists. As Louisa digs deeper, she uncovers how women have been hurt by the swindler twins and decides she must fight back. Using her wits, courage, and determination to not be fooled again, Louisa tries to outsmart the twins and serve justice for all their victims. Stars Gabrielle Graham and Colton Haynes (2022).

– 8/7c on We Need a Little Christmas – 10/9c on Hallmark Julie is juggling being a single mother to a grieving child and facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with a neighbor. Starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, and Lynn Whitfield.

– 10/9c on We Wish You a Married Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark A couple goes to a quiet town to reconnect at Christmas on the advice of their marriage coach. Starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha.



