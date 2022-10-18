Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their November 2022 new additions, including the highly anticipated original series Welcome to Chippendales and FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022) – November 1

A Miami pool boy finds himself trapped in a seven-year affair with a charming older woman and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr, as he becomes increasingly entangled with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives.

ABC News’ Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Docuseries – November 16

A Marine mom’s quest to find her son lands her in a world of drugs and gun running, rumored cults, and a potential serial killer.

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4 – November 17

The adventure continues as the Dragon Riders venture into the beautiful Ice Realm and discover a new world filled with unique dragons and dangers! Tom continues his search to learn more about Thunder's family and Buzzsaw becomes even more of a problem having discovered an entrance to the Hidden World. Pushed to their limits, the Riders traverse blizzards, endure freezing temperatures and even face a snow volcano as the researchers at ICARIS come dangerously close to discovering the dragons the Riders are trying so hard to protect.

FX's Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere – November 17

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old “Toby Fleishman” (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, “Rachel” (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old “Hannah” (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old “Solly” (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends “Libby” (Lizzy Caplan) and “Seth” (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to “Rachel” until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.

ABC News’ Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series – November 21

These are the stories of the kind of danger that no college student is ever prepared for: a life cut short just when it was getting started, not by accident but by foul play. Each procedural episode of “Death in the Dorms” will examine a different death of a college student in the U.S.

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere – November 22

A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. The series stars series regulars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5 – November 25

It’s a blast from the past when the Croods find a man frozen in a block of ice, they thaw him and discover he was an old flame of Gran's! When Grug saves Hope's life during a dangerous mountain-side tartichoke harvest, rather than feeling grateful, Hope is desperate to save Grug's life in return in order to not be indebted to him. And determined to show Hope that she's just as good a cook, Ugga decides to cook a meal that will wow the farm residents. But when Ugga realizes she's out of her element, she turns to an unlikely place for help: the punch monkeys.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1 – November 29

Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

New On Hulu in November

November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022) (Hulu Original)

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23 (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (Viacom)

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Viacom)

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6 (Viacom)

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Viacom)

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (Viacom)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11 (CBS)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C (Disney XD)

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007) (15th Anniversary)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002) (20th Anniversary)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997) (25th Anniversary)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) (25th Anniversary)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012) (10th Anniversary)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) (20th Anniversary)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002) (20th Anniversary)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

November 2

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

November 3

Dreaming Walls (2022)

November 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Viz)

All I Want For Christmas (2022)

Christmas Child (2004)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

Good Neighbor (2022)

Menorah In The Middle (2022)

My Christmas Fiancé (2022)

Noelle (2007)

Passion of the Christ (2004)

Santa Games (2022)

Saving Christmas (2014)

November 7

Nektronic (2018)

November 8

War Dogs (2016)

November 9

All Rise: Season 3A (OWN)

November 10

Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

Code Name Banshee (2022)

First Love (2022)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Pil's Adventure (2021)

November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Catch the Fair One (2021)

November 15

10.0 Earthquake (2014)

12 Pups of Christmas (2018)

2:22 (2017)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

The Dinner (2017)

November 16

Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

November 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

FX's Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Country Chrstmas Album (2018)

My Old School (2022)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

November 18

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

The Forgiven (2022)

Merry Kissmas (2015)

November 20

Dual (2022)

November 21

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

November 22

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 24

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

November 25

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)

The Immaculate Room (2022)

Wrong Place (2022)

November 26

A Banquet (2021)

Alone Together (2022)

How to Please a Woman (2022)

November 29

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)

Leaving Hulu in November

November 14

District B13 (2004)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

November 30

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

The American (2010)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Girls (1994)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Children Of Men (2006)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Fight Club (1999)

Heist (2001)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hope Floats (1998)

I Do…Until I Don't (2017)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Mary And The Witch'S Flower (2018)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Masterminds (2016)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Monster House (2006)

Multiplicity (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notting Hill (1999)

Oblivion (2013)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Red Tails (2012)

Robin Hood (2010)

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Salt (2010)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

The Square (2017)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Talk To Her (2002)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Winchester (2018)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

