Comic Review – Sabé Become an Agent of Emperor Palpatine in “Star Wars: Darth Vader” (2020) #28

In recent months I had begun to feel like Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader comic book had become a little too overcomplicated, bogged down with multiple supporting characters and lengthy tangential missions– too much minutiae orbiting such an iconic Star Wars persona. But I think this week’s new issue shows that talented writer Greg Pak is interested in simplifying things a bit.

Darth Vader, Volume 3, #28 begins with the title Sith Lord character soaking in a Bacta tank, recovering from the devastating wounds suffered in his no-holds-barred battle against Governor Tauntaza last issue.

We are reminded that Padmé Amidala’s former handmaiden Sabé had the opportunity to kill Vader after he had been left for dead at the end of that battle, but chose not to because Padmé once said there was still some good left in Anakin Skywalker. Padmé was right, of course, but we know that won’t be revealed until Vader’s mask comes off at the end of Return of the Jedi (and this comic is set before the events of that movie begin). Anyway, Sabé has now evidently agreed to stay on as Vader’s advisor– likely to ensure that Anakin does eventually see the light– and she recommends that the villain pay a visit to his master, Emperor Palpatine, to confront him about siccing Tauntaza on him in the first place. Instead, once in the Emperor’s throne room, Vader turns the tables on Sabé and presents her to Palpatine as a traitor to the Sith cause. Ol’ Palpy challenges her with a duel against two red-cloaked Royal Guards, who he ends up frying with Force lightning when they aren’t capable of taking her down. I guess at this point Sabé has earned the Emperor’s respect, because he assigns her to further Imperial service, joining Vader at his side for more assignments. So Sabé and her (probably temporary) new boss travel to the planet Skako Minor, home of the Techno Union, where an uprising has occurred in the wake of the Imperial takeover.

Vader and Sabé confront some pirates working on behalf of Wat Tambor’s grandson who is attempting to reclaim the planet, and the former handmaiden is ordered to go undercover with this nationalist movement. In the final couple pages of this month’s issue, we cut to Naboo, where Sith assassin Ochi of Bestoon is being held captive by none other than… drumroll please… four of Padmé’s other handmaidens, who are planning to figure out what exactly became of their beloved Sabé. I do appreciate that Pak has brought things back to basics for the most part, and I’ve said before that I love the idea of bringing the handmaidens back after such a long absence from the timeline, but I’m hoping this storyline is heading toward a climax pretty soon, as I do think it’s starting to feel just a little repetitive. I get that Star Wars comics in general are headed toward an overhaul pretty soon (with the upcoming Revelations one-shot pointing to big changes in the four current ongoing titles as they approach the beginning of Return of the Jedi), so I’m assuming Pak is heading in the direction of wrapping things up for the Darth Vader title– I think we all know what happens to Vader at the end of ROTJ, and if you don’t, I spoiled it above. But whatever the future holds for the Sith Lord formerly known as Anakin Skywalker and his handmaiden frenemies, I’ll be onboard to check it out. Side Note: I’m fairly confused as to why Sabé looks so much like Natalie Portman (they were doubles, not twins) on the cover of this issue, but if I had to guess I’d say maybe Lucasfilm doesn’t hold the rights to Keira Knightley’s likeness.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #28 is available now wherever comic books are sold.