Halloween 2022: Welcome the Wicked with Disney Villains Merchandise From our Favorite Retailers

The spooky season is here and as always, Disney Villains have taken over Halloween! This year fans of the devious devils will find dozens of awesome items featuring characters like Ursula, Maleficent, Jafar and many more. The assortment hails from various retailers and spans jewelry, cosmetics, costumes, and even home decor.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Entertainment Earth

From toys and collectibles, to games and fashionable Loungefly bags, you’re sure to find a wild assortment of wickedness at Entertainment Earth!

Disney Villains Labyrinth Board Game

Learn More: Game Review: "Disney Villains Labyrinth" Adds a Wicked Twist to a Classic Game

Disney Villains Print Mini-Backpack

Disney Villains Evil Queen on Throne Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure

Learn More: Entertainment Earth Hosting Limited Time Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale on In-Stock Funko Items

Disney Traditions Disney Villains Carved by Heart by Jim Shore Statue

Disney Mirrorverse Wave 3 Maleficent 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Learn More: Maleficent, Baymax and More Featured in Wave 3 of Disney Mirrorverse Action Figures

**Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth**

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Bésame Cosmetics

Glamorous villains are the best, aren’t they? Fortunately you can emulate their style with a delightful assortment of premium makeup from Bésame. Their Disney Villains collection focuses on five feared characters and pulls color palettes directly from Disney’s animated classics for lipstick, nail polish and eyeshadow shades.

Yzma Nail Polish

The Queen Shadow Book

Maleficent Lipstick

Learn More: Disney Villains Descend on Bésame Cosmetics for a Stunningly Wicked Collection

RSVLTS

What do Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Jafar and the Sanderson Sisters have in common? They’re all featured on a series of shirts from RSVLTS! The super popular shirts tend to sell out quickly, so don’t delay. If you miss out on the initial drop, sign up to be notified when the style you love is back in stock.

Learn More: Sinister Spooks Descend on RSVLTS for the New Disney Villains Collection

Learn More: RSVLTS Heads to Halloween Town With a Dark and Delightful "Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

Learn More: Form a Calming Circle! RSVLTS Has Debuted Three New "Hocus Pocus" Shirts That Are Perfect for Fall

Coach

Luxury accessory brand Coach is walking on the wild side with their incredible Disney Villains collection that launched at Coach Outlet. Boasting over 70 pieces including wallets, apparel, backpacks, totes, key chains and even plush, this series delves into the dark sides of Maleficent, Cruella, the Evil Queen, Ursula. You do not want to miss this collection.

Disney X Coach City Tote With Signature Canvas Interior And Maleficent Motif

Disney X Coach Poison Apple Bracelet

Disney X Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag With Villains Motif

Learn More: Coach Insiders Get Early Access to Disney x Coach Villains Collection

Loungefly

The brand has dozens of stylish bags for every season and is generous with their love of Disney villains! Whether you’re shopping from them directly (links below) or finding fun exclusives from retailers like BoxLunch, GameStop and Entertainment Earth, you’re sure to fall in love with every devious design.

Evil Queen Villains Scenes Mini Backpack

Villains in the Dark Crossbody Bag

Disney Villains Squares Unisex Tee

Exclusive – Robin Hood Prince John Cosplay Mini Backpack

The Princess and the Frog Dr. Facilier Glow Villains Scene Zip Around

ColourPop

Soar through the skies of Salem with the Sanderson Sisters and ColourPop. A new cosmetics collection inspired by the terrible trio and Hocus Pocus 2 plays with a variety shades in purple, red and green. Sarah, Mary and Winnifred never looked so good!

Eye Spell Eye Set

Witches’ Brew Lip Set

Give Him Fur Hair Clips

Learn More: Halloween 2022: Bewitching "Hocus Pocus 2" Collection Comes to ColourPop

shopDisney

The destination for everything magical and villainous, shopDisney’s Halloween shop is host to a plethora of wicked wares, collectible creeps, and mischievous merchandise! From nuiMO fashions to toys and accessories, you’re sure to find all your Halloween essentials right here.

Disney nuiMOs Ursula-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – The Little Mermaid

Disney nuiMOs Maleficent-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – Sleeping Beauty

Peter Pan Roleplay Set

Disney Villains Crossbody Bag

Evil Queen Jacket for Women – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Learn More: Halloween 2022: Not-So-Scary Disney Villains Outfits Join the Disney nuiMO Line

BaubleBar

Bring some glam and villainy to your favorite bag with BaubleBar bag charms! These hefty and detailed charms are the perfect way to celebrate Disney’s wicked women like Cruella, Maleficent, Evil Queen and Ursula.

Disney Villains Bag Charm: Cruella

Disney Villains Bag Charm: Maleficent

Learn More: Disney and BaubleBar Introduce New Villains Bag Charms

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!