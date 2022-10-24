Children’s Book Review: “Loud Mouse” by Sisters Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel

You can’t tell the story of Elsa from Frozen without Anna, or the story of Elphaba from Wicked without Galinda. That's why it's so fitting that the Tony-winning actress and singer who originated both roles, Idina Menzel, makes her publishing debut with her own sister, Cara Mentzel, with a new children’s book from Disney/Hyperion. Like Frozen and Wicked, Loud Mouse is a story about the power of sisterhood, finding your voice, and learning how to use it.

Dee is a mouse who loves to sing and her biggest fan is her little sister Cara Lee. But when Dee takes her big voice to school for show and tell, a funny thing happens. Her big voice makes her whole body seem big and she suddenly finds herself uncomfortable with all the attention. To feel good about her special gift, she will need the love and support of her sister.

With colorful illustrations by Jaclyn Sinquett, Loud Mouse tells a heartwarming story about love and encouragement. Inspired by their own experiences, Idina and Cara become Dee and Cara Lee, with fans of the Menzel/Mentzel sisters seeing their own stories reflected in the characters. Cara Mentzel’s memoir, Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story, serves as a companion piece for parents after a bedtime reading of Loud Mouse helped their own little ones drift off the dreamland. Cara’s experience in children’s education and both Idina and Cara’s experience as mothers help them deliver a picture book that is inspiring and fun for kids and parents alike.

Loud Mouse is a perfect gift for children who feel shy or for siblings of children who get a lot of attention for their natural talents. They’ll be able to identify with Cara Lee’s love and support for her talented sister, or with Dee’s insecurities about getting lots of attention. Outside of the lessons that can be learned, Loud Mouse is also a fun story full of anthropomorphized animals.

With its sparkly dust jacket, loving story, and charming artwork, Loud Mouse is a winner from start to finish.

Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel will next appear in the documentary film Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? coming to Disney+.

